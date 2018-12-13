1 killed, 1 hurt when pickup runs off Arkansas highway, hits tree, barbed wire fence

A St. Louis man was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Newton County, authorities said.

It happened about 7:30 p.m in Compton, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.

Michael Wilson, 39, and his passenger Leslie Randle, 29, of Bel Ridge, Mo, were traveling south on Arkansas 43 when their 1999 Dodge Ram left the roadway and struck a tree before running into a barbed wire fence, the report states.

Wilson was killed and Randle was injured, police wrote.

Conditions were cloudy and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 463 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.