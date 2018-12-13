Air quality 'unhealthy' near underground fire in Northwest Arkansas, state says

BELLA VISTA — The Arkansas Department of Health says testing shows that air quality is "unhealthy" near an underground fire in Bella Vista.

Firefighters responded in July to the fire at the Trafalgar Road site, known as a "stump dump" because it involves burning wood waste and yard debris. Officials have said that the fire may be burning more than 50 to 60 feet underground.

Officials have said a property owner's association operated the stump dump for about 13 years.

The health department said Wednesday that anyone within a half-mile radius of the site should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. The health department says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is also monitoring the air quality in the area.