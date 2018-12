Arkansas Outdoors calendar

Calendar

DECEMBER

22 Get5bass Winter Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. $50/team. (479) 858-2883.

29 Stuttgart chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grand Prairie Center. Chad Coleman (870) 995-3529 or cmcoleman7906@yahoo.com

29 Get5bass Winter Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. $50/team. (479) 858-2883.

29 Get Outdoors Winter Series bass tournament. Lake Hamilton/Fish Hatchery. Safe light to 3 p.m. (501) 804-1346 or (501) 794-FISH.

31 Russellville chapter of Ducks Unlimited New Year's Eve banquet. Hughes Community Center. Nathan Brenth (479) 857-8887 or nathan_brent1014@yahoo.com

