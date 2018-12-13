Britain's May survives vote of no confidence

British Prime Minister Theresa May, speaking outside No. 10 Downing St. in London on Wednesday evening after surviving the no-confidence vote, acknowledged that “a significant number” of Conservative colleagues had voted against her. “I have listened to what they said,” she added.

LONDON -- Prime Minister Theresa May survived a challenge to her leadership Wednesday night, beating back a no-confidence vote triggered by members of her Conservative Party who oppose her compromise deal on how to leave the European Union.

But the margin of victory -- 200 votes to 117 -- leaves May a weakened leader who has lost the support of a big chunk of her party over her handling of Britain's EU exit. It also came at a steep price as she promised not to run for re-election in 2022. Britain's problem, meanwhile, remains unsolved as May seeks changes to her EU divorce deal in order to make it more palatable to Parliament.

May said she was "pleased to have received the backing of my colleagues" but acknowledged that "a significant number" had voted against her in Wednesday evening's secret ballot.

"I have listened to what they said," May promised as she stood in a darkened No. 10 Downing St. after what she called a "long and challenging day."

The threat to May had been building as anti-EU Conservative lawmakers grew increasingly frustrated with the prime minister's handling of the divorce deal. Many anti-EU lawmakers say May's deal, a compromise that retains close economic ties with the EU, fails to deliver on the clean break with the bloc that they want.

The balloting came after May's Conservative opponents, who circled the beleaguered prime minister for weeks hoping to spark a no-confidence vote, finally got the numbers they needed to call one.

The vote was triggered when at least 48 lawmakers -- 15 percent of Conservative legislators -- wrote letters asking for a no-confidence ballot.

On Monday, May postponed a vote to approve the divorce deal to avoid all-but-certain defeat. She has until Jan. 21 to take it back to Parliament after -- she hopes -- winning concessions from the EU.

The result of the vote was announced to cheers from lawmakers gathered in a room in the House of Commons. Under party rules, May cannot be challenged again by fellow Conservatives for a year.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, an ally, said the result showed that May "has the support of her party."

"This is a clear statement by the parliamentary party they want her to go forward, they want her to lead us through Brexit," he told Sky News.

But anti-EU lawmaker Mark Francois said the result was "devastating" for May, who has lost the support of a third of her party in Parliament.

"If I were her, I wouldn't be pleased with this at all," Francois said. "I think she needs to think very carefully about what to do now."

Before the vote Wednesday, May had vowed to fight for the leadership of her party and the country "with everything I've got," and spent the day holed up in the House of Commons trying to win over enough lawmakers to secure victory.

May had advised her fellow Conservative lawmakers to look at the calendar. "The new leader wouldn't have time to renegotiate a withdrawal agreement and get the legislation through Parliament by the 29th of March," the date when Britain is set to leave the EU, she said.

A new leader would have to seek delay, May said. "So one of their first acts would have to be extending or rescinding Article 50, delaying or even stopping Brexit when people want us to get on with it," she said, referring to the provision of the EU treaty that allows members to withdraw from the bloc.

In a bid to win over wavering lawmakers, May indicated that she would step down before the next election.

Solicitor-General Robert Buckland said May told lawmakers at a meeting that "it is not her intention to lead the party in the 2022 general election."

One Conservative lawmaker, George Freeman, said May had made clear "that she has listened, heard and respects the will of the party that once she has delivered an orderly Brexit, she will step aside for the election of a new leader."

DIFFICULTIES GO ON

May's victory is a reprieve but does not lay to rest uncertainty about Britain's EU departure.

Opposition lawmakers expressed astonishment and anger at the Conservative civil war breaking out in the middle of the fraught departure process.

"This government is a farce, the Tory party is in chaos, the prime minister is a disgrace," Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford said during a pugnacious Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons.

British business figures expressed exasperation at the continuing political uncertainty.

"With news that the prime minister remains in place, business communities will hope that these political games can finally be put to bed," said Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce.

"Westminster must now focus all its energy on urgently giving businesses clarity on the future and avoiding a messy or disorderly Brexit."

May's survival offered measured relief in the rest of the European Union, where leaders have little option other than to hope May can hold on and deliver the deal on time. Many countries have sped up emergency preparation in recent weeks, fearing that Britain's political paralysis will lead to a chaotic exit from the EU.

"Glad about the outcome of tonight's vote," the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wrote on Twitter. "Our shared goal is to avoid a no-deal scenario."

Today May will head to an EU summit in Brussels to face another difficult task. She is seeking changes in the withdrawal agreement so it can win support in Britain's Parliament. But EU leaders say the legally binding text won't be reopened, and the best they can offer are "clarifications."

"We do not have any intention of further changing the withdrawal agreement," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German parliament Wednesday ahead of the summit. "That is the common position of the 27 member states."

May said she would "be seeking legal and political assurances that will assuage the concerns" of lawmakers.

Among EU leaders there is sympathy for May's predicament -- but also exasperation at Britain's political mess.

The European Parliament's point man for negotiations, Guy Verhofstadt, tweeted: "Once again, the fate of EU-U.K. relations, the prosperity of businesses & citizens' rights are consumed by an internal Conservative party catfight over Europe."

The leader of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, also expressed frustration with the political squabbling. She tweeted: "Today is a stark reminder that the UK is facing chaos and crisis entirely because of a vicious civil war within the [Conservative] party. What a self-centered bunch they are. They all need to go, not just the PM."

On the streets of London, some felt sympathy for the embattled leader.

"It's embarrassing for a start to the rest of the world, and I feel really sorry for Theresa May -- she's being battered by everybody," said Abby Handbridge, who was selling Christmas cards and wrapping paper at a London street market.

"I hope she stays in power and sorts it out."

