Police: Centers for Youth and Families teacher struck by student in Little Rock

A 17-year-old girl was cited after she struck a Centers for Youth and Families teacher on Wednesday in Little Rock, authorities said.

The teacher told investigators the student, whose name wasn't released, kept getting up and writing negative things about her on the whiteboard. She said she told the teen to stop and when she tried to get her to sit down, the girl struck her in the head and knocked her glasses off her face, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said the 51-year-old educator appeared to suffer a minor injury.

The 17-year-old admitted hitting the teacher but claimed it was in retaliation for a remark the teacher made the day before about her, police wrote in the report.

Police said the teen was cited on a second-degree battery charge and taken to a mental health facility that provides services for youths.