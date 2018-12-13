FISHING HOT SPOTS

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER The water is clear. Level and current are normal. Bream fishing with live worms is good in deep water. Crappie fishing is excellent with minnows or jigs. Bass fishing is good with spinnerbaits and crankbaits.

LAKE BREWER Crappie fishing is excellent with minnows and jigs over brush piles at 5-15 feet.

LAKE HAMILTON Crappie fishing is excellent. Large schools of crappie are concentrated in brush piles up to 45 feet deep and being caught in great numbers on slip bobber rigs with small minnows on unweighted hooks and 2- to 4-pound test line. Position the bait just above the brush.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 12/13/2018