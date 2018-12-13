High school basketball scores

Wednesday's results
BOYS
Armorel 67, North Pemiscot, Mo. 28
Springdale Har-Ber 72, The New School 60
GIRLS
Bigelow 58, Rose Bud 41
Camden Fairview 44, Gibsland-Coleman, La. 33
Highland 48, Bald Knob 36
Webb City, Mo., 46, Bentonville West 42
Tournaments
Lyon College Invitational
Championship
Mountain View 62, Melbourne 49
Tuesday's results
BOYS
Ashdown 67, Genoa Central 29
Augusta 59, Brinkley 50
Bald Knob 72, Cedar Ridge 41
Barton 64, Cross County 31
Bay 58, Clarendon 55
Bentonville 60, Shiloh Christian 42
Bentonville West 71, Siloam Springs 69
Bergman 82, Green Forest 49
Bigelow 50, Hazen 39
Blytheville 63, Pocahontas 36
Booneville 62, Lamar 39
Bradford 66, Abundant Life 39
Bryant 54, Benton 42
Cabot 51, Russellville 41
Cave City 55, Newport 45
Centerpoint 60, Bismarck 43
Charleston 63, Cedarville 42
Clarksville 65, Dover 62
Concord 59, Shirley 52
Conway St. Joseph 65, Pangburn 50
Cossatot River 69, Acorn 36
County Line 68, St. Paul 31
Danville 50, Johnson Co. Westside 48
Dardanelle 48, Morrilton 47
Dermott 74, Emerson 48
Dierks 59, Mount Ida 27
Drew Central 81, Rison 55
Dumas 61, Dollarway 41
Earle 46, White Co. Central 45
Elkins 69, Greenland 34
England 64, Carlisle 32
eStem 70, Wynne 28
Eureka Springs 51, Decatur 29
Farmington 58, Greenwood 37
Flippin 55, Cotter 49
Fordyce 55, Bearden 43
Forrest City 83, McClellan 80, OT
Fort Smith Southside 67, Springdale 64
Fountain Lake 57, Two Rivers 29
Gosnell 72, Corning 31
Greene Co. Tech 56, Harding Academy 45
Gurdon 54, Foremand 33
Hackett 51, Hector 24
Harrison 55, Mountain Home 42
Helena-West Helena 66, McGehee 63
Hillcrest, Mo., 76, Berryville 68
Horatio 74, Murfreesboro 58
Izard Co. 62, Calico Rock 47
Jasper 55, Alpena 36
Jessieville 51, Perryville 50
Joe T. Robinson 54, Stuttgart 45
Kirby 62, Blevins 61
Lafayette Co. 85, Camden Harmony Grove 70
Lake Hamilton 77, Greenbrier 66
Lake Village 80, DeWitt 60
Lavaca 49, Magazine 31
Lead Hill 60, Bruno-Pyatt 39
Magnet Cove 52, Cutter Morning Star 36
Magnolia 61, El Dorado 50
Malvern 66, Nashville 50
Mammoth Spring 65, KIPP Blytheville 34
Manila 53, Trumann 39
Mansfield 60, Lincoln 55
Marshall 75, Rose Bud 38
Marvell 61, Midland 49
McDonald Co. 77, Gravette 74
Mena 46, Hope 39
Mills 82, Lonoke 55
Mineral Springs 61, De Queen 49
Mountainburg 64, Arkoma, Okla., 53
Mountain Pine 70, Trinity Christian 41
Mount Vernon-Enola 76, Guy-Perkins 54
Nemo Vista 70, SS Bee Branch 64
Nevada 63, Bradley 55
Oden 74, Umpire 44
Ouachita 62, Caddo Hills 45
Ozark 50, Subiaco 44
Paris 63, Atkins 50
Pea Ridge 46, Huntsville 43
Pine Bluff 67, Monticello 56
Prescott 54, HS Lakeside 45
Pottsville 74, Heber Springs 39
Pulaski Academy 71, CAC 55
Quitman 65, Des Arc 30
Ridgefield Christian 66, Maynard 50
Rivercrest 72, Osceola 64
Riverview 93, Palestine-Wheatley 47
Sloan-Hendrix 52, Riverside 48
Smackover 65, Fouke 47
Star City 77, Marianna 69
Strong 71, Hermitage 63
Sylvan Hills 53, Beebe 42
Timbo 58, Wonderview 56
Tuckerman 82, Harrisburg 33
Valley Springs 63, Mountain View 32
Viola 75, Rural Special 64
Waldron 68, West Fork 67
Walnut Ridge 71, Piggott 32
Western Yell 52, Mulberry 40
Yellville-Summit 54, St. Joe 36
GIRLS
Ashdown 52, Genoa Central 26
Atkins 37, Paris 34
Bald Knob 53, Cedar Ridge 37
Batesville 83, Highland 70
Bearden 39, Fordyce 33
Bergman 50, Green Forest 41
Bigelow 79, Hazen 20
Bismarck 38, Centerpoint 34
Bradford 37, Abundant Life 20
Brinkley 50, Augusta 33
Brookland 60, Jonesboro Westside 34
Bryant 51, Benton 37
Cabot 47, Russellville 40
Caddo Hills 61, Ouachita 55
Camden Harmony Grove 56, Lafayette Co. 25
Clarksville 47, Dover 18
Concord 59, Shirley 54
Cotter 69, Flippin 55
County Line 55, St. Paul 39
Cross County 51, Barton 45
Danville 64, Johnson Co. Westside 34
De Queen 60, Mineral Springs 22
Drew Central 44, Rison 42
Dumas 64, Dollarway 23
El Dorado 50, Magnolia 29
Emerson 83, Dermott 39
England 59, Carlisle 56
eStem 57, Wynne 20
Eureka Springs 52, Decatur 36
Forrest City 50, LR McClellan 49
Gravette 77, Fort Smith Southside 33
Greene Co. Tech 64, Harding Academy 51
Greenland 44, Elkins 35
Greenwood 55, Farmington 52
Gurdon 46, Foreman 28
Harmony Grove 62, Conway Christian 26
Hector 41, Hackett 36
Hermitage 61, Strong 29
Izard Co. 42, Calico Rock 29
Kirby 41, Blevins 31
Lake Hamilton 54, Greenbrier 47
Lake Village 57, DeWitt 47
Lamar 63, Booneville 38
Lavaca 58, Magazine 33
Lincoln 53, Mansfield 24
Little Rock Christian 68, Texarkana 37
Lonoke 52, Mills 44
Magnet Cove 50, Cutter Morning Star 41
Mayflower 61, LR Fair 51
Midland 65, Marvell 8
Morrilton 36, Dardanelle 22
Mount Ida 57, Dierks 29
Mountain Home 55, Harrison 45
Mountain View 49, Valley Springs 44
Mount Vernon-Enola 69, Guy-Perkins 40
Nashville 51, Malvern 32
Nemo Vista 45, SS Bee Branch 41
Nevada 71, Bradley 56
Oden 57, Umpire 20
Pangburn 60, Conway St. Joseph 57
Paragould 52, Dexter, Mo., 44
Pea Ridge 58, Huntsville 24
Perryville 59, Jessieville 56
Piggott 45, Armorel 32
Pocahontas 38, Blytheville 32
Pottsville 57, Heber Springs 51
Poyen 51, Maumelle Charter 13
Pulaski Academy 53, CAC 45
Riverview 77, Palestine-Wheatley 55
Rose Bud 62, Marshall 50
Smackover 68, Fouke 45
Stuttgart 61, Robinson 53
Sylvan Hills 43, Beebe 40
Tuckerman 47, Harrisburg 33
Two Rivers 36, Fountain Lake 26
Valley View 60, Southside Batesville 56
Vilonia 56, Watson Chapel 40
Viola 65, Rural Special 60
Western Yell 44, Mulberry 33
West Fork 45, Waldron 41
Wonderview 59, Timbo 26
Tournament schedule
John Stanton Classic
Conway High School
BOYS
Friday's games
Bryant vs. Rogers Heritage, 4 p.m. (Arena)
LR Central vs. Van Buren, 5 p.m. (HS gym)
Jonesboro vs. Fayetteville, 5:30 p.m. (Arena)
FS Southside vs. Bentonville, 6:30 p.m. (HS gym)
FS Northside vs. West Memphis, 7 p.m. (Arena)
Conway vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 8:30 p.m. (Arena)
Saturday's games
All played at the Buzz Bolding Arena
Fayetteville vs. LR Central, 11 a.m.
Van Buren vs. FS Northside, 12:30 p.m.
Rogers Heritage vs. Catholic, 2 p.m.
Bentonville vs. North Little Rock, 3:30 p.m.
Conway vs. West Memphis, 5 p.m.
Springdale Har-Ber vs. Bryant, 6:30 p.m.
Sports on 12/13/2018
Print Headline: High school basketball scores
Comments