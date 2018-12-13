High school basketball scores

Wednesday's results

BOYS

Armorel 67, North Pemiscot, Mo. 28

Springdale Har-Ber 72, The New School 60

GIRLS

Bigelow 58, Rose Bud 41

Camden Fairview 44, Gibsland-Coleman, La. 33

Highland 48, Bald Knob 36

Webb City, Mo., 46, Bentonville West 42

Tournaments

Lyon College Invitational

Championship

Mountain View 62, Melbourne 49

Tuesday's results

BOYS

Ashdown 67, Genoa Central 29

Augusta 59, Brinkley 50

Bald Knob 72, Cedar Ridge 41

Barton 64, Cross County 31

Bay 58, Clarendon 55

Bentonville 60, Shiloh Christian 42

Bentonville West 71, Siloam Springs 69

Bergman 82, Green Forest 49

Bigelow 50, Hazen 39

Blytheville 63, Pocahontas 36

Booneville 62, Lamar 39

Bradford 66, Abundant Life 39

Bryant 54, Benton 42

Cabot 51, Russellville 41

Cave City 55, Newport 45

Centerpoint 60, Bismarck 43

Charleston 63, Cedarville 42

Clarksville 65, Dover 62

Concord 59, Shirley 52

Conway St. Joseph 65, Pangburn 50

Cossatot River 69, Acorn 36

County Line 68, St. Paul 31

Danville 50, Johnson Co. Westside 48

Dardanelle 48, Morrilton 47

Dermott 74, Emerson 48

Dierks 59, Mount Ida 27

Drew Central 81, Rison 55

Dumas 61, Dollarway 41

Earle 46, White Co. Central 45

Elkins 69, Greenland 34

England 64, Carlisle 32

eStem 70, Wynne 28

Eureka Springs 51, Decatur 29

Farmington 58, Greenwood 37

Flippin 55, Cotter 49

Fordyce 55, Bearden 43

Forrest City 83, McClellan 80, OT

Fort Smith Southside 67, Springdale 64

Fountain Lake 57, Two Rivers 29

Gosnell 72, Corning 31

Greene Co. Tech 56, Harding Academy 45

Gurdon 54, Foremand 33

Hackett 51, Hector 24

Harrison 55, Mountain Home 42

Helena-West Helena 66, McGehee 63

Hillcrest, Mo., 76, Berryville 68

Horatio 74, Murfreesboro 58

Izard Co. 62, Calico Rock 47

Jasper 55, Alpena 36

Jessieville 51, Perryville 50

Joe T. Robinson 54, Stuttgart 45

Kirby 62, Blevins 61

Lafayette Co. 85, Camden Harmony Grove 70

Lake Hamilton 77, Greenbrier 66

Lake Village 80, DeWitt 60

Lavaca 49, Magazine 31

Lead Hill 60, Bruno-Pyatt 39

Magnet Cove 52, Cutter Morning Star 36

Magnolia 61, El Dorado 50

Malvern 66, Nashville 50

Mammoth Spring 65, KIPP Blytheville 34

Manila 53, Trumann 39

Mansfield 60, Lincoln 55

Marshall 75, Rose Bud 38

Marvell 61, Midland 49

McDonald Co. 77, Gravette 74

Mena 46, Hope 39

Mills 82, Lonoke 55

Mineral Springs 61, De Queen 49

Mountainburg 64, Arkoma, Okla., 53

Mountain Pine 70, Trinity Christian 41

Mount Vernon-Enola 76, Guy-Perkins 54

Nemo Vista 70, SS Bee Branch 64

Nevada 63, Bradley 55

Oden 74, Umpire 44

Ouachita 62, Caddo Hills 45

Ozark 50, Subiaco 44

Paris 63, Atkins 50

Pea Ridge 46, Huntsville 43

Pine Bluff 67, Monticello 56

Prescott 54, HS Lakeside 45

Pottsville 74, Heber Springs 39

Pulaski Academy 71, CAC 55

Quitman 65, Des Arc 30

Ridgefield Christian 66, Maynard 50

Rivercrest 72, Osceola 64

Riverview 93, Palestine-Wheatley 47

Sloan-Hendrix 52, Riverside 48

Smackover 65, Fouke 47

Star City 77, Marianna 69

Strong 71, Hermitage 63

Sylvan Hills 53, Beebe 42

Timbo 58, Wonderview 56

Tuckerman 82, Harrisburg 33

Valley Springs 63, Mountain View 32

Viola 75, Rural Special 64

Waldron 68, West Fork 67

Walnut Ridge 71, Piggott 32

Western Yell 52, Mulberry 40

Yellville-Summit 54, St. Joe 36

GIRLS

Ashdown 52, Genoa Central 26

Atkins 37, Paris 34

Bald Knob 53, Cedar Ridge 37

Batesville 83, Highland 70

Bearden 39, Fordyce 33

Bergman 50, Green Forest 41

Bigelow 79, Hazen 20

Bismarck 38, Centerpoint 34

Bradford 37, Abundant Life 20

Brinkley 50, Augusta 33

Brookland 60, Jonesboro Westside 34

Bryant 51, Benton 37

Cabot 47, Russellville 40

Caddo Hills 61, Ouachita 55

Camden Harmony Grove 56, Lafayette Co. 25

Clarksville 47, Dover 18

Concord 59, Shirley 54

Cotter 69, Flippin 55

County Line 55, St. Paul 39

Cross County 51, Barton 45

Danville 64, Johnson Co. Westside 34

De Queen 60, Mineral Springs 22

Drew Central 44, Rison 42

Dumas 64, Dollarway 23

El Dorado 50, Magnolia 29

Emerson 83, Dermott 39

England 59, Carlisle 56

eStem 57, Wynne 20

Eureka Springs 52, Decatur 36

Forrest City 50, LR McClellan 49

Gravette 77, Fort Smith Southside 33

Greene Co. Tech 64, Harding Academy 51

Greenland 44, Elkins 35

Greenwood 55, Farmington 52

Gurdon 46, Foreman 28

Harmony Grove 62, Conway Christian 26

Hector 41, Hackett 36

Hermitage 61, Strong 29

Izard Co. 42, Calico Rock 29

Kirby 41, Blevins 31

Lake Hamilton 54, Greenbrier 47

Lake Village 57, DeWitt 47

Lamar 63, Booneville 38

Lavaca 58, Magazine 33

Lincoln 53, Mansfield 24

Little Rock Christian 68, Texarkana 37

Lonoke 52, Mills 44

Magnet Cove 50, Cutter Morning Star 41

Mayflower 61, LR Fair 51

Midland 65, Marvell 8

Morrilton 36, Dardanelle 22

Mount Ida 57, Dierks 29

Mountain Home 55, Harrison 45

Mountain View 49, Valley Springs 44

Mount Vernon-Enola 69, Guy-Perkins 40

Nashville 51, Malvern 32

Nemo Vista 45, SS Bee Branch 41

Nevada 71, Bradley 56

Oden 57, Umpire 20

Pangburn 60, Conway St. Joseph 57

Paragould 52, Dexter, Mo., 44

Pea Ridge 58, Huntsville 24

Perryville 59, Jessieville 56

Piggott 45, Armorel 32

Pocahontas 38, Blytheville 32

Pottsville 57, Heber Springs 51

Poyen 51, Maumelle Charter 13

Pulaski Academy 53, CAC 45

Riverview 77, Palestine-Wheatley 55

Rose Bud 62, Marshall 50

Smackover 68, Fouke 45

Stuttgart 61, Robinson 53

Sylvan Hills 43, Beebe 40

Tuckerman 47, Harrisburg 33

Two Rivers 36, Fountain Lake 26

Valley View 60, Southside Batesville 56

Vilonia 56, Watson Chapel 40

Viola 65, Rural Special 60

Western Yell 44, Mulberry 33

West Fork 45, Waldron 41

Wonderview 59, Timbo 26

Tournament schedule

John Stanton Classic

Conway High School

BOYS

Friday's games

Bryant vs. Rogers Heritage, 4 p.m. (Arena)

LR Central vs. Van Buren, 5 p.m. (HS gym)

Jonesboro vs. Fayetteville, 5:30 p.m. (Arena)

FS Southside vs. Bentonville, 6:30 p.m. (HS gym)

FS Northside vs. West Memphis, 7 p.m. (Arena)

Conway vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 8:30 p.m. (Arena)

Saturday's games

All played at the Buzz Bolding Arena

Fayetteville vs. LR Central, 11 a.m.

Van Buren vs. FS Northside, 12:30 p.m.

Rogers Heritage vs. Catholic, 2 p.m.

Bentonville vs. North Little Rock, 3:30 p.m.

Conway vs. West Memphis, 5 p.m.

Springdale Har-Ber vs. Bryant, 6:30 p.m.

Sports on 12/13/2018