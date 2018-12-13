Human remains found in Arkansas believed to be missing man

A four-month search for a Cleburne County man may have come to an end last week when deputies found skeletal remains near the man's truck in a rural part of the county, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

Family members had not seen Roland James Jr. for nearly a month when they reported him missing on Aug. 29, Sheriff Chris Brown said in a news release Thursday.

James' purple 1997 Ford Ranger was found on Dec. 2 near Burnett Road and bones that investigators believe belong to the missing man were found nearby, Brown said. The remains were sent to the state Crime Lab for identification and to determine cause of death, but Cleburne County Coroner Warren Olmstead said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Olmstead said the remains were found approximately 200 yards from the nearest roadway in a relatively rural, forested area.