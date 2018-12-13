Sections
Judge: Deputy had duty in shooting

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:28 a.m. 1comment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A judge has rejected a deputy’s claim that he had no duty to confront the gunman during the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Refusing to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the parent of a victim, Broward Circuit Judge Patti Englander Henning found after a hearing Wednesday that ex-deputy Scot Peterson did have a duty to protect those inside the school where 17 people died and 17 were wounded on Feb. 14. Video and other evidence shows that Peterson, the only armed officer at the school, remained outside while shots rang out.

The negligence lawsuit was filed by Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed. He said it made no sense for Peterson’s attorneys to argue that a sworn law enforcement officer with a badge and a gun had no requirement to go inside.

Peterson attorney Michael Piper said he understands that people might be offended or outraged at his client’s defense, but he argued that as a matter of law, the deputy had no duty to confront the shooter. Peterson did not attend the hearing.

“There is no legal duty that can be found,” Piper said. “At its very worst, Scot Peterson is accused of being a coward. That does not equate to bad faith.”

Print Headline: Judge: Deputy had duty in shooting

  • Nodmcm
    December 13, 2018 at 6:50 a.m.

    It is apparently true that law enforcement officers have absolutely no duty to protect the public from harm like a mass shooter. This is evidence that the sole purpose of law enforcement, under the law anyway, is to protect the state, from the citizens who might seek to undo it. Most citizens will be surprised to learn this disturbing legal interpretation. This judge is obviously trying to re-interpret that legal precedent, in a case that cries out for a new interpretation of the lawful duties and responsibilities of law enforcement personnel during a mass shooting event. We'll see how the appellate courts settle this issue.

