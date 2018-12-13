Arkansas man accused of threatening to have sheriff, ex-sheriff and judge executed

A Clarksville man was arrested Wednesday after he made threats to have the Baxter County sheriff, a former sheriff and the district judge executed, authorities said.

Michael Thomas Curtis, 45, faces two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and a charge of of threatening a judicial office for threatening the lives of Sheriff John Montgomery, former Sheriff Benny Magness and a Baxter County District Judge, the Baxter County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies said the trouble started in late October after Curtis was served in Clarksville with a protection order by two members of his family. That reportedly prompted Curtis to send multiple emails to the Baxter County sheriff’s office. Deputies said Curtis referred to himself as King Michael Thomas Curtis and made direct and specific threats to have the three officials executed.

"These emails also referred many times to President Donald Trump, with 'KING' MICHAEL giving orders and directives to the President to have the executions carried out," Montgomery wrote in the statement.

Curtis was arrested Wednesday in Clarksville and transported to the Baxter County jail. He was being held there Thursday in lieu of $50,000 bond.

The U.S. Secret Service was consulted and assisted with the investigation, the statement said.