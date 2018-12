NFL injury report

Injury Report

Today

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS -- CHARGERS: OUT: TE Sean Culkin (back), RB Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion), CB Trevor Williams (knee). DOUBTFUL: DT Brandon Mebane (not injury related). QUESTIONABLE: RB Melvin Gordon (knee). CHIEFS: OUT: WR Sammy Watkins (foot). DOUBTFUL: G Cameron Erving (knee), RB Spencer Ware (shoulder/hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: S Eric Berry (heel), WR Tyreek Hill (heel/wrist).

Saturday

HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW YORK JETS -- TEXANS: LIMITED: WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), G Zach Fulton (hand), S Andre Hal (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (foot), CB Kareem Jackson (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (neck), G Senio Kelemete (elbow), DE J.J. Watt (knee). FULL: WR DeAndre Carter (concussion), LB Dylan Cole (wrist/knee), CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), C Greg Mancz (knee), LB Brian Peters (ankle), S Justin Reid (shoulder/wrist), QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder), CB Shareece Wright (neck). JETS: DNP: LB Jeremiah Attaochu (concussion), RB Isaiah Crowell (toe), WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle), TE Christopher Herndon (not injury related), LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder/ankle). LIMITED: RB Trenton Cannon (toe), RB Elijah McGuire (ankle), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder). FULL: WR Robby Anderson (ankle), OT Kelvin Beachum (knee), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder/neck), QB Sam Darnold (foot), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), C Spencer Long (knee/finger), WR Andre Roberts (foot), CB Buster Skrine (shoulder).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at DENVER BRONCOS -- BROWNS: DNP: TE Orson Charles (ankle), OT Austin Corbett (foot), C J.C. Tretter (ankle), CB Denzel Ward (concussion). LIMITED: CB Phillip Gaines (knee), DT Larry Ogunjobi (biceps). FULL: CB Juston Burris (shoulder), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), CB Terrance Mitchell (wrist), TE David Njoku (knee), DT Brian Price (achilles), LB Joe Schobert (knee), CB Tavierre Thomas (abdomen). BRONCOS: DNP: LB Shaquil Barrett (hip), CB Chris Harris (fibula), DE Derek Wolfe (concussion), CB Isaac Yiadom (shoulder). LIMITED: CB Tramaine Brock (ribs), TE Matt LaCosse (shoulder), LB Brandon Marshall (knee), WR Courtland Sutton (quadricep).

