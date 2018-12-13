FOOTBALL

NFL won't buy evidence

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL won't pay for video evidence in cases involving domestic violence, and he defended the league's handling of those investigations. Speaking Wednesday in Irving, Texas, after owners held their annual winter meeting, Goodell said the NFL's approach to dealing with domestic violence is "extraordinary" and that the league has some of the highest standards of any organization. The NFL came under scrutiny again when surveillance video showed former Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February. Hunt wasn't disciplined before the video was released by TMZ. The league announced what it said were stronger provisions for the Rooney Rule, which is designed to promote diversity in hiring practices. Also, Oakland owner Mark Davis said a lawsuit filed by the city seeking monetary damages over the team's move to Las Vegas was "meritless" and said he hadn't decided whether the Raiders will play in Oakland next season. Davis was noncommittal on potential temporary homes.

Saints release Marshall

The New Orleans Saints have released veteran receiver Brandon Marshall, who had not been active on game day since signing one month ago. Marshall’s release made room on the roster for tight end Erik Swoope, whom New Orleans has claimed off of waivers from Indianapolis. Marshall, 34, who has eight 1,000-plus-yard seasons in his career, has now been cut by two teams this season. After missing much of 2017 with ankle and toe injuries, Mar-shall began this season with Seattle and was released after seven games. This season, Swoope had played in 7 games for the Colts, catching 8 passes for 87 yards and 3 TDs.

Vegas draft in 2020

The NFL draft is heading to Las Vegas for 2020, and almost certainly will arrive before the Raiders do. The league announced Wednesday at the owners meeting in Irving, Texas, that the city where the Raiders will begin play in September 2020 will host the draft that April. The NFL began to bring the draft to different cities in 2015, when it was in Chicago. It was held there in 2016, too, then went to Philadelphia in 2017. Last April, the Cowboys hosted it in their stadium in Arlington, Texas, and next year it will be in Nashville. April 23-25 will be the dates for the Las Vegas draft, which the league said will be held on and around the Strip.

Wentz on injury list

Carson Wentz is a new addition to the Philadelphia Eagles' injury list, with a back injury that sidelined him for practice Wednesday. Whether Wentz will be able to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams has yet to be determined. Coach Doug Pederson labeled Wentz's injury as "back soreness, a little tightness" and said the Eagles are resting him during practice and will "continue to evaluate him to make sure he's good." Wentz's news conference on Wednesday was postponed. The NFL Network reported that Wentz will likely miss Sunday's game and might be shut down for the remainder of the season. Asked if Wentz will play Sunday, Pederson said "we're going to focus on today, get through today, and see where he's at at the end of the day." Pederson said the soreness is not related to Sunday's game against the Cowboys and is something Wentz has been dealing with this season. Wentz was on the injury report in October because of a back injury that limited him, but Wednesday was the first time he missed a practice.

Tannehill should play

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to play Sunday at Minnesota despite a right ankle injury that sidelined him briefly during last week's victory over New England. Tannehill was limited in practice Wednesday, but jogged and said his ankle is improving. Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill will play barring a setback. AFC interception leader Xavien Howard is running, but sat out practice with a left knee injury, and his status for the game is uncertain. He missed last week's game.

Assault case dismissed

Prosecutors have dismissed a domestic assault case against Missouri defensive end Tre Williams. Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Susan Boresi said Wednesday the office received information that "made it impossible to prosecute," including information from the victim. The 21-year-old redshirt sophomore was arrested Sunday in Columbia. A police report said a person with whom Williams had "an intimate relationship" was driving when an argument turned physical and officers saw evidence that supported the claim. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported team spokesman Chad Moller said Wednesday that Williams remained suspended indefinitely. He said the decision to overturn a suspension doesn't come just from Coach Barry Odom. No attorney is listed for Williams in online court records.

Syracuse extends contract

Syracuse has signed football Coach Dino Babers to a contract extension, the school announced Wednesday night. Details of the deal were not revealed, but the school said in a news release that the contract will keep Babers, in his third season, at the "helm of the program well into the future." Syracuse finished the regular season 9-3 and ranked No. 20. The Orange also appeared in all six releases of the College Football Playoff rankings and are seeking just the seventh 10-win season in school history. They are headed to the Camping World Bowl, where they will play No. 16 West Virginia in their first postseason appearance in five years. Babers, a finalist for national coach of the year, shared coach of the year honors in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Clemson's Dabo Swinney. Babers was named the 30th football coach at Syracuse in 2015. The Orange finished 4-8 in each of his first two seasons.

BASKETBALL

Kentucky's Green leaving

Sophomore guard Quade Green announced he will transfer from the University of Kentucky. A release from the university said Green notified the team of his decision on Wednesday. The Philadelphia native will be able to transfer to any school without any restrictions. Green played in 43 games for the Wildcats over two seasons, averaging 9.0 points and 2.6 assists. Green called the move "a difficult decision and one I didn't take lightly." He was third on last year's team with 41 made three-pointers. Coach John Calipari said Green "felt like he was in a position that he couldn't overcome and he had the maturity to come in and sit down and talk through it with me."

SDSU forward sued

Jalen McDaniels, a sophomore forward on San Diego State's basketball team, has been sued in a Washington civil court for allegedly filming a sexual act with a female student in 2016 while they were seniors at Federal Way High School outside Tacoma, Wash., and then sharing it with friends through social media. Joan Mell, the attorney who filed the civil suit Wednesday in King County Superior Court, said she expects to file another invasion of privacy suit next week against McDaniels and the school district involving a similar incident with a different woman. The suit asks for damages "for severe emotional distress past and future" but does not specify monetary amounts. Federal Way police investigated the cases twice, once in 2016 and again this fall, and last month recommended two counts of voyeurism against McDaniels. The King County prosecutor, however, declined to press charges, according to attorneys on both sides. SDSU issued a statement two hours after the suit was filed, indicating that McDaniels would remain in school and part of the basketball team. The decision, a source said, was made by the athletic department in consultation with high-ranking officials in the university administration.

MISCELLANEOUS

N.C. Central to vacate records

An NCAA appeals committee has upheld a ruling requiring North Carolina Central to vacate football, baseball and men's basketball records due to certification errors that allowed ineligible athletes to compete. The NCAA announced the decision Wednesday. An infractions committee panel had issued penalties in May, including two years of probation for the errors involving 22 athletes in seven sports from 2012-15. In an email Wednesday, athletics spokesman Kyle Serba said the school will vacate 19 football victories, including co-championships in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for 2014 and 2015. The baseball program will vacate 19 victories for 2013 and two for 2014, while the men's basketball program will vacate 16 victories for the 2012-13 season. Administrative errors in the certification process led to the violations, which were determined to be unintentional.

