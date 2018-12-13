Rockies close to paying off Hampton deal

U.S. golfer Bubba Watson shoots from a bunker on the fifteenth hole during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.

Mike Hampton hasn't played for the Colorado Rockies since 2002, but he's still cashing their checks. Hampton's mega deal with the team contained $19 million in deferred payments, the final of which will be paid out Saturday.

Hampton infamously signed an eight-year, $121 million deal with the Rockies in 2001. It was the most expensive deal in baseball at the time.

It didn't work out. Hampton put up a 5.75 ERA in two seasons with the Rockies. He was traded to the Florida Marlins in 2002, and was flipped to the Atlanta Braves two days later. Hampton finished out his contract in 2008, and remained in the league until 2010.

Despite Hampton changing teams, the Rockies remained on the hook for his deferred payments. It's Colorado's version of the Bobby Bonilla contract. Bonilla still gets a $1.1 million check from the New York Mets every July 1 due to a similar agreement.

Bonilla and Hampton are even more connected, though. The reason the Mets parted ways with Bonilla and set up a deferred salary payment plan with him was so that the team would have more money to bring in free agents. The Mets had traded with the Houston Astros for one year of control of Hampton, and the hope was to resign after the 2000 season.

In his only season with the Mets, Hampton went 15-10 with a 3.14 ERA over 217⅔ innings. He helped take the team to the World Series, where it lost to the New York Yankees. Hampton then became a free agent and signed with the Rockies.

If you still want to celebrate players getting money long after they've left the game, don't be sad. The Mets still have to pay Bonilla through 2023.

Reason to watch

In his annual bowl season "Why Watch" column, The Associated Press college football writer Ralph D. Russo says the best reason to watch the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 29 in Tucson is because of an unheralded linebacker.

"Why watch? The best pass rusher you have never heard of plays for Arkansas State. Senior Ronheen Bingham had nine sacks and graded out among the nation's best, per Pro Football Focus," Russo wrote.

Russo also predicts Arkansas State University will defeat Nevada 34-30.

Giving it away

Bubba Watson once hinted that he might retire if he ever reached 10 victories on the PGA Tour. He was joking, for now he's at 12, and Watson has a new target goal.

He wants to get to 15 victories, which might be enough for the Hall of Fame.

"Am I Hall of Fame worthy? I'm going to be dead honest with you -- it would be the most joyous occasion in my life when it came to the game of golf," Watson said. "I can't tell you if that's in or not. But my new goal is three more, see if I can get to 15."

But he's not going to retire.

"They keep giving me money," Watson said. "So I'm going to keep playing."

Sports quiz

What team selected Mike Hampton in the sixth round of the 1990 Major League Baseball Draft?

Sports answer

The Seattle Mariners

