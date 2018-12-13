Scraping by, jail in Arkansas to make payroll; changes needed, new sheriff says

Poor distribution of county funds and the lack of payment from the Arkansas Department of Correction had the Jefferson County jail living on borrowed time, Sheriff-elect Lafayette Woods Jr. said.

Woods said on Wednesday morning that the county jail didn't have enough money to meet the Dec. 31 payroll. He said earlier this week that he was concerned that the payroll for the period that ends Saturday couldn't be met. But after he reported the shortfall Monday at a Quorum Court meeting, officials found enough money for this week's payroll .

County Attorney Jackie Harris said Wednesday afternoon that the jail received a large sum from the Correction Department for holding state prisoners, which resolved the payroll matter.

"We were between two different administrations," Harris said. "I guess we appropriated some funds and the projected numbers seem to have been correct; just the cash flow was an issue."

Woods confirmed this, saying the Correction Department reimbursed the jail $220,860, but he said it was still time to make some changes.

"We must be operational and we have to start looking at some things, " Woods said.

Woods said part of problem is a lack of funds in the county general fund.

"I have been here for a little over 14 years and it has always been an issue," Woods said. "We have been kicking the can down the road so many times that the issue has gone beyond urgent."

The county is appropriating money that isn't there, Woods said.

"Just because they appropriate the money doesn't mean we have the cash on hand, and that is what is happening right now," Woods said. "We don't always have the funding to meet the demand."

The Jefferson County jail takes up the biggest part of the county budget, which means the jail is hit the hardest when things get lean.

"We are the biggest piece of the pie, which means we get the largest cuts," Woods said. "The actual revenue from the jail is up, but the county funding as a whole is down."

Woods said the jail isn't strictly dependent on the Correction Department funds, but other funding problems can make that necessary.

Solomon Graves, the Correction Department spokesman, said the agency's records showed that Jefferson County didn't return invoices for August, September and October, and didn't receive anything until Nov. 14.

"Once those four invoices were reconciled against our records, they were submitted for payment on November 21," Graves said in a statement. "However, funding was not available in the County Jail Reimbursement Trust Fund until Nov. 30th, when an additional $549,276.53 was released to the department. The reimbursement check was received by the department on Friday and mailed to Jefferson County on Monday."

Graves said the department generates and mails invoices and censuses on or about the fifth of each month to each county holding state inmates.

"That county is then responsible for reconciling the invoice and census against their jail records and returning a signed invoice to the [Correction Department]," Graves said. "Counties have from time to time held invoices for multiple months or took several weeks to reconcile the invoices. That time will delay payment and is outside the control of the department, as is the unavailability of reimbursement funds."

Graves said that as of Dec. 5, the department owed approximately $1.2 million in reimbursements. He said since that time the balance owed had been reduced to $256,530.

The Correction Department and the Jefferson County jail have agreed to receive payment every 30 days instead of every 90 days, Woods said.

"Ideally, it should have been every 30 days before because it allows the [department] to verify the numbers and get us the money quicker, but whoever agreed to the deal had it as 90 days, which caused a lot of delays," Woods said.

The sheriff-elect said that for many years the county funds have been divided up the same way without adjustment, but it's time to take a hard look at what can be cut.

"It's time to differentiate between needs and wants," Woods said. "The county hasn't looked at prioritizing its funding. We have kept the same budget for years and now it has caught up to us. The judicial system and public safety are the two things by law that must be operational. Everything else is a want."

