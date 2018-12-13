Senate votes to nix donor identity rule

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted 50-49 to overturn a Trump administration policy that allows politically active nonprofits to withhold from the government the identities of their donors, underscoring a growing unease among Democrats over the influence of wealthy donors and foreign actors in U.S. elections.

The rule is unlikely to survive the GOP-led House, which must vote on the resolution before the end of the year, or receive the support of President Donald Trump, whose Treasury Department enacted the rule earlier this year.

Still, Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who pushed for the resolution, cheered the vote, which was made possible with unanimous support from Democratic senators and the backing of one moderate Republican senator, Susan Collins of Maine.

The legislation required only a simple majority to pass under the Congressional Review Act.

“These dark money forces are a threat to our democracy and they must be reined in,” Tester said in a statement. “Today’s action sheds more light on the wealthy few who are trying to buy our elections and drown out the voices of regular folks. We must wrestle our country back and continue to bring transparency and accountability back to political campaigns.”

Opponents of campaign finance restrictions criticized the resolution, saying donors should be able to participate in politics without fear of reprisal.

“No one should be the subject of intimidation or retaliation based on their personal beliefs,” said Brent Gardner, chief government affairs for Americans for Prosperity, the political arm of the network of groups supported by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch and like-minded donors.

The legislation affects the information politically active nonprofits are required to provide to the Internal Revenue Service in their tax filings, not what they must disclose publicly.