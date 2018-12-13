Separate police shootings in state kill man, woman

A man and a woman were killed in separate officer-involved shootings Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

Brenda Thomas, 56, of Jonesboro was shot by Jonesboro police after she wounded a police dog and opened fire on officers who were responding to a shooting call Tuesday afternoon.

Later Tuesday, a Pope County deputy shot and killed a man who was brandishing a knife, police said.

Thomas was suspected of shooting 41-year-old Dennis Mardis at the Gladiola Manor Apartments in Jonesboro, the city's Police Department said in a statement.

Mardis, a maintenance employee at the complex in the 600 block of Gladiolus Drive, was checking on Thomas' well-being when he was shot, police said, noting that Thomas had not been heard from for some time.

Mardis was airlifted to a Memphis trauma hospital after being shot multiple times. He has since been released, a hospital employee said.

Police negotiators at the apartment complex were unsuccessful in communicating with Thomas or in getting her to leave the residence.

Thomas took measures to counter tear gas and pepper spray that authorities deployed to get her to surrender, a police statement said.

Officers then sent K-9 officer Gabo into the residence, but Thomas shot the dog. She then shot at officers who tried to enter the apartment. They returned fire, striking her, police reported.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

No other officers were injured in the standoff, police said.

According to a release, Gabo was being treated by a veterinarian, was in stable condition Tuesday night and in "good spirits."

The Arkansas State Police will conduct an investigation into the shooting and standoff at the request of the Jonesboro Police Department, authorities said.

In Pope County, a deputy began pursuing a vehicle on Interstate 40 late Tuesday after it failed to pull over for a traffic stop and traveled into Conway County, according to a news release. The release didn't specify the precise location of the traffic stop or why the deputy was trying to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle pulled to a stop about 11:30 p.m., authorities said, at which point the man stepped out while holding a knife. A deputy shot the man, who died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Investigators haven't released the name of the deputy or of the man who was shot. The Pope County sheriff didn't immediately return a message seeking additional information.

An Arkansas State Police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

