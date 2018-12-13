Sections
Man shoots suspected prowler in barn in western Arkansas, sheriff says; case remains under investigation

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 2:43 p.m. 1comment

The Sebastian County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting where a man critically injured someone he believed to be a prowler, officials said.

Officer Philip Pevehouse said in a news release that deputies were dispatched to the 5500 block of Echo Road in the Huntington area after receiving a call around 10 p.m. Wednesday about a prowler potentially being in the owner's barn.

While deputies were headed there, the owner and a family member began to look around the barn, the release states.

The family member told investigators he noticed movement in between pieces of equipment. Unsure of the person’s intentions and whether or not the subject had a weapon, the family member shot one round, the sheriff's office said.

Pevehouse said the subject was hit and held at gunpoint by the family member until deputies arrived. The injured man was taken to Baptist Health in Fort Smith, where he was scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

“Deputies and investigators worked through the night at the scene of the shooting and interviewing involved parties,” Pevehouse said, noting no arrests have been made. "When the report is completed it will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney for review. “

Pevehouse said the investigation is still ongoing and no names of the involved parties are being released.

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    December 13, 2018 at 3:14 p.m.

    my father would have done the same thing. after retirement he had a small 200 acre cattle ranch in the ozarks with a lot of expensive farm equipment in the largest barn along with refrigerated vet medication in its tack room. if dad heard unfamiliar sounds at night. he would pull on his work boots. with his pajamas and strap his holster around his hips and sneak down to the barn. however before he would have pulled the trigger he would have yell out out that he had wanted to know who was on his property in the middle of the night and if they did not respond. he said he would shoot. thank goodness he only had to shoot over trespassers heads as they were running away a couple of times. He never caught the people that would slaughter/butcher his cattle in the field were they grazed.If he had caught them they would not be alive now. A Person has a right to protect their life and property.
