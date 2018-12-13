State college basketball composite schedule

TODAY'S GAMES
MEN
Columbia College at Williams Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN
Miss. Valley State at Arkansas State, 11:30 a.m.
Columbia College at Williams Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
Philander Smith at Miss. University for Women, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
MEN
Cumberland (Tenn.) at Philander Smith, 5 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Arkansas State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Hendrix at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
MEN
Arkansas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville at Waco, Texas, 2 p.m.
Ark.-Monticello at Henderson State, 3 p.m.
Harding at Ouachita Baptist, 3 p.m.
Univ. of the Ozarks at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 3 p.m.
Missouri Baptist at Lyon College, 3 p.m.
Williams Woods at Williams Baptist, 3 p.m
St. Louis College of Pharmacy at Central Baptist, 3:30 p.m.
Hendrix at Austin, 6 p.m.
Texas-San Antonio vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Central Oklahoma at Ark.-Fort Smith, 1 p.m.
Ark.-Monticello at Henderson State, 1 p.m.
Harding at Ouachita Baptist, 1 p.m.
Univ. of the Ozarks at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.
Missouri Baptist at Lyon College, 1 p.m.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy at Central Baptist, 1 p.m.
William Woods at Williams Baptist, 1 p.m.
Hendrix at Austin, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
MEN
Central Arkansas at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
WOMEN
Prairie View A&M at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Lane at Arkansas Tech, 2 p.m.
MONDAY'S GAMES
MEN
Ecclesia College at Ark.-Monticello, 3 p.m.
Univ. of the Ozarks at Concordia (Texas), 3 p.m.
John Brown vs. Johnson (Fla.) at Babson Park, Fla., 4 p.m.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy at Lyon College, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN
Univ. of the Ozarks at Concordia (Texas), 1 p.m.
Williams Baptist at Central Arkansas, 2 p.m.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy at Lyon College, 5:30 p.m.
UALR at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
MEN
Talladega College at Ouachita Baptist, 1 p.m.
Henderson State at SE Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.
John Brown vs. Fontbonne at Babson Park, Fla., 3 p.m.
Williams Baptist at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Missouri State at Arkansas State, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Ark.-Fort Smith, 7 p.m.
Crowley's Ridge at Central Baptist, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Henderson State at SE Oklahoma State, noon
John Brown vs. Benedictine (Kan.) at Honolulu, 3 p.m.
Ouachita Baptist at Rogers State, 5:30 p.m.
Crowley's Ridge at Central Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
Philander Smith at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
