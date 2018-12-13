State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Fair;--;Fair;Excellent

CLEAR;--;--;--;--

CONWAY;Good;Fair;Good;Fair

GREERS FERRY;Fair;--;--;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;--;--;--;Good

MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;--;Fair

NORRELL;--;--;--;--

OVERCUP;Poor;Excellent;Excellent;Fair

LAKE PECKERWOOD -- -- -- --

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);--;--;--;--

SUNSET;--;--;--;--

VALENCIA;--;--;Excellent;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;--;Fair;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;--;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Good;--;Excellent

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Early wade fishing is possible beginning at Ritchey Shoal. The best flies have been egg patterns, small midge pupa and size 16 nymphs. Brown trout are spawning on the shoals, so avoid walking through the "redds," or spawning beds. These are clean, polished areas of gravel in the shallow areas of a shoal. Disturbing these areas will prevent trout eggs from hatching in February. Fish for brown trout that are moving up to the spawning areas and those lying behind the redds eating eggs that float out of the redds. Rainbow trout will also be downstream of the redds feeding on these eggs. Browns are not stocked in the Little Red River, so fishermen can help ensure the future brown trout population by being careful during this season.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;--

NORFORK;Good;--;--;Good

WHITE RIVER Brown trout are spawning. Big browns are being caught on the northern end of the Bull Shoals tailwater, but several browns have been caught near Cotter with live crawdads. Orange Powerbait has been the popular bait for catching rainbow trout. During the sunny parts of the late morning, dry flies have been doing well, with many hatches occurring as the weather warms slightly. Orange and yellow egg patterns have been successful under cloudy skies.

NORFORK TAILWATER Some nice midge and sporadic caddis hatches have provided limited top-water action. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root-beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise, size 10). The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;Fair;--;--;Fair

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;--;Good;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout fishing is good in deep holes near Parker Bottom with PowerBait and 1/4-ounce spoons on light tackle.

FAYETTEVILLE;--;--;--;Good

SEQUOYAH;Poor;Poor;Good;Good

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;--;--;--;--

SPRING RIVER The Spring River is very low. Y2Ks have caught a lot of trout last week, but the White Lightning has been best for catching big trout. It is a big white fly tied on a size 6 jig hook. Hot pink Trout Magnets are best for spin fishing. On tough days, remove the float and bounce the Trout Magnet off the bottom in deep pools.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;Good

MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;Fair

GREESON;Good;--;--;Excellent

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Poor;Poor;Poor;Excellent

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE -- -- -- --

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;--;--;--;Excellent

HAMILTON;--;--;--;Excellent

NIMROD;Good;Fair;Fair;Good

OUACHITA;Fair;--;--;--

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Water levels are normal after days of open flood gates. Bank fishermen are catching rainbow trout on waxworms or mealworms floated just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Redworms or nightcrawlers are also effective presented in the same manner. Fly fishermen are catching limits of fish casting white or yellow egg patterns, or red or hot pink San Juan worms under strike indicators. Spin fishermen are catching rainbows with silver or gold Super Dupers near rock structures.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

STORM CREEK;--;--;--;--

