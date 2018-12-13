FOOTBALL

Three named All-Americans

Ouachita Baptist University defensive lineman Keandre Evans and offensive lineman Justin Gooseberry, as well as Southern Arkansas University wide receiver Ka'Ronce Higgins, were named All-Americans on Wednesday by the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

Evans and Gooseberry were first-team selections, while Higgins was named to the second team. Gooseberry, who was a second-team selection in 2017 and was a first-team All-Great American Conference selection, anchored an offensive line that paved the way for the Tigers to average 277.6 rushing yards per game this season. Evans, who was also a first-team All-GAC selection, led the team in interceptions (4), pass breakups (14) and was third on the team in tackles (68).

Higgins, a first-team All-GAC and first-team D2CCA All-Super Region 3 selection, led the league in all-purpose yards per game (116.2), touchdown catches (9), receiving yards (1,150) and receiving yards per game (98.5). He became the second SAU player to have 1,000 or more receiving yards in a single season in school history.

Phillips promoted to OC

Hendrix College offensive line coach Russ Phillips was named the school's new offensive coordinator Wednesday.

Phillips, who graduated from Southern Arkansas, just finished his first season as the Warriors' offensive line coach. Before coming to Hendrix, he spent over 15 years as a head coach, offensive coordinator and running backs coach at several Texas high schools.

BASKETBALL

SAU men get road victory

Southern Arkansas University had four players score 10 or more points in a 79-65 victory over Arkansas Tech University on Wednesday in Russellville.

Jalen Brooks led SAU (8-2, 3-1 Great American Conference) with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Aaron Lucas had 12 points, C.J. Elkins added 10, and Wesley Nosakhare chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Muleriders, who shot 47 percent (30 of 64) from the floor as a team. Southern Arkansas outrebounded Arkansas Tech 49-29 and held a 34-12 scoring advantage in the lane.

The Wonder Boys (2-7, 0-4) were led by Ramses Sandifer's 13 points. Will Adler had 12 points, R.J. Glasper scored 11 and Alex Brown added 10 for Arkansas Tech.

Arkansas Tech women win at home

Jacie Higgins, Ke'Vonshaye Stackhouse and Lyrik Williams scored 16 points each Wednesday to lead Arkansas Tech University's women to a 74-52 victory over Southern Arkansas University at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Williams was 7-of-9 shooting, while Stackhouse went 7 of 12 and Higgins was 5 of 11. The Golden Suns (4-4, 2-2 Great American Conference) shot 48 percent (30 of 63) from the floor and turned 18 SAU turnovers into 21 points, while outscoring the Muleriders 52-30 in the lane and holding a 40-31 rebounding advantage.

Ariana Guinn scored 16 points to lead Southern Arkansas (1-7, 0-4).

