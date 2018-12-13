THE WEEKEND TEN

1 RACE

Things get wacky and tacky at the Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock, for the Little Rock Marathon's Ugly Sweater Race, 8 a.m. Saturday. The race includes a 5K fun run/walk, a shorter Elf Dash for kids under 10 and awards for best "worst" costumes. Registration is $45, $25 for the Elf Dash. Visit uglysweaterrace.com. See story on Page 4E.

2 RAZORBACKS

The Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team takes on the University of Texas San Antonio Roadrunners, 7 p.m. Saturday at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. Tickets are $25 plus service charges. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit Ticketmaster.com or VerizonArena.com.

3 REVEAL

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Bridal Show adds a sneak-peek event for Very Important Brides -- Bridal Show Xtra, 7-8 p.m. today in the lobby of the Little Rock Marriott, West Markham and Louisiana streets, Little Rock. Bridal Show premier sponsors The Bridal Cottage, Angie Davis, Dillard's, Central Arkansas Entertainment, Party Time Rental & Events, Face Your Day Xpress and Sterling Imageworks will showcase fashion, food and drink in advance of the Jan. 20 Bridal Show. It's open to the first 50 who buy "VIB" tickets, $50, which include entrance to the preview, the VIB & Sponsor Mixer Jan. 19 at Heifer International and early entrance into the Bridal Show, 12:30-5 p.m. Jan. 20 at Little Rock's Statehouse Convention Center. Call (501) 378-3807 or visit arkansasbridalcommunity.com.

4 REVELRY

Soprano Maria Fasciano and tenor Vernon di Carlo join the Arkansas Chamber Singers, the Episcopal Collegiate School Steel Drum Band, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Philip Mann, coming "Home for the Holidays," 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Various ensembles will perform pre-concert and at intermission in Robinson's lobby spaces. The annual ASO Holiday Children's Fair, 2-3 p.m. Sunday in the Historic Lobby (top of the exterior stairs) features holiday arts and crafts. Sponsors are Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Tickets are $16-$68, $10 for students and active-duty military, free to the Sunday matinee for K-12 students with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

5 REPRESENT

The audience gets to decide the winners as local celebrities such as Wally Hall, Jason Pederson, Dawn Scott, J.J. Meadors and Quinn Grovey go head to head in the Christmas Celebrity Karaoke Contest, 7 p.m. Friday at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock. Tickets are $45 plus fees and proceeds benefit Youth Home. Visit facebook.com/events/1285647181577827.

6 REAPING

The Plantation Agriculture Museum, U.S. 165 and Arkansas 161 in Scott, opens its doors for handmade crafts, mulled cider and tasty treats at its annual Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The museum is home to exhibits on pre-mechanized farming. Admission is free but there's a $3 charge per craft, $15 per family for all crafts. Call (501) 961-1409 or visit arkansasstateparks.com.

7 RECITAL

Ten Students from the Margaret Wyatt Piano and Vocal Studio will perform seasonal songs in vocal arrangements and piano solos for the ninth annual Holiday Music at the Arsenal, 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 376-4602 or email MacArthur@littlerock.gov.

8 RIVER CITY

Mary Ann Robinson and the River City Men's Chorus present a program of seasonal favorites in "Holiday! 2018," 3 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. This year's concert includes a new work, The Friendly Beasts, arranged for the chorus by composer Gwyneth Walker, who will attend all three concerts. Admission is free. Call (501) 377-1080 or visit rivercitymenschorus.com.

9 REFLECTIONS

"Paintings by Terry Brewer: Nepal Maa Dui Barsa Base (Two Years in Nepal, 2008--2010)" opens with a 2nd Friday Art Night reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Underground Gallery at the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, 401 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Lark in the Morning will perform. Brewer, who spent two years in Nepal as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity International, spent his "off" time creating a series of portraits and landscapes, which will be on display through March 23. Admission is free. Call (501) 320-5700 or visit butlercenter.org.

10 R&B

The current incarnation of The Temptations performs at 8 p.m. Friday in Griffin Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Doors open at 7. Tickets are $49.50-$85 (Golden Circle, first three rows), plus fees and taxes. Call (877) 940-3334 or visit eldoMAD.com.

The Temptations

Weekend on 12/13/2018