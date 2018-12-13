'Tis season of anxious times for recruiters

This has to be a nervous time for a bunch of college football coaches. There are six days until the early signing period starts, and all the coaches are eyeing other schools' commitment lists and many are making moves to get players to come to their school.

Chad Morris and his staff have done a bang-up job -- and apparently aren't finished -- but they won't breathe easy until the young men have signed their scholarship papers.

The University of Arkansas currently ranks 17th in the nation thanks to oral commitments from eight four-star players -- only two of whom, Hudson Henry and Treylon Burks, are from Arkansas. The Hogs have 25 commitments and are expected to add four more.

Morris and Co. have gone heavy after defensive linemen, receivers and offensive linemen, which is smart considering the Razorbacks were winless in the SEC.

Interestingly, Alabama has assumed its natural position of No. 1 in the nation without a single quarterback commitment. Georgia is No. 2, Texas A&M No. 3 and No. 4 is LSU. Of the 24 five stars who have committed -- consensus has it that there are 34 total this year -- 13 have said they are going to play in the SEC.

Nine SEC schools are involved with the 10 uncommitted five-star players. Alabama is on four with one scholarship to give.

***

When Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors speaks, people listen. But when he said on a podcast that he thought the moon landing was faked, he got more attention than he needed.

It was interesting reading some of the remarks on Twitter, something your trusty scribe checks several times a day (WallyLikeItIs). Here are two favorites, paraphrasing:

I don't believe Bill Gates has all that money (after NASA offered to take Curry to the moon). The second one was: Maybe these athletes should stay in college for four years.

Curry played three years at Davidson, an academic giant, before opting for the NBA. He did say he would return someday to get his degree, just probably not in astronomy.

***

If you are looking for a special Christmas gift for a sports fan -- and who isn't? -- here are a few ideas:

The First 60 Years: 1958-2018 is a complete book dedicated to honoring every person who has been inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. It is a great book that will be read more than once. The price is just $35 and can be bought at the Hall of Fame Museum, No. 3 Verizon Way.

Another great gift is a Hall of Fame membership, which includes the right to vote on inductees and nominate individuals to the master list. For more information, go to www.arksportshalloffame.com.

The Little Rock Touchdown Club is allowing early purchases of tickets to its annual banquet. Tickets are $50, and the banquet will feature guest speaker Barry Sanders on Jan. 10 at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock. This event also is when the Cliff Harris Award winner is announced. It generally sells out, so this is a chance to get a gift early and easily. Just go to www.lrtouchdown.com/reservations to purchase tickets.

Verne Lundquist has a new book out titled Play By Play, and it chronicles his 50-plus-year career as a sports broadcaster. It can be found at any bookstore or online.

Razorback gear is available at too many places to list.

A great gift that keeps on giving every day is a subscription to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Just call (501) 378-3456.

There are just 11 shopping days until Christmas.

Sports on 12/13/2018