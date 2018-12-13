Top Texas 2020 WR looking to visit Hogs after offer

Arkansas likes big receivers and its staff extended a scholarship offer Monday to highly regarded junior receiver Latrell Neville, who possesses great size and speed.

He called Razorbacks receivers coach Justin Stepp and learned of the offer.

“I was on the phone with coach Justin Stepp and he told me about how him and the offensive coordinator watched my film and really love it,” Neville said.

Neville, 6-4 195 pounds of Missouri City (Texas) Willowridge, received an offer from Florida on Tuesday to go along with others from Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Arizona and others.

He was impressed with Stepp during their short conversation.

“Really good guy. I like him a lot and plan on talking to him a lot more,” Neville said. “He talked a lot about developing and building a relationship with me and that’s what I like.”

Arkansas is expected to host some January prospect days and Neville is considering making his way to Fayetteville for one.

“He didn’t know the exact date, but I’m going to call him next Wednesday and I’ll know then,” Neville said.

Neville recorded 21.5 seconds in the 200 meters while also running legs on the 4x100- and the 4x200-meter relays. He had 33 receptions and 22 touchdowns, amassing more than 900 yards.

Arkansas freshman receiver Mike Woods works out with the same trainer as Neville. He’s aware of Woods’ success as a freshman and could see himself doing the same.

“Mike Woods was thrown in the fire as a freshman and did real well and I can see that being me,” Neville said.

Running back Rakeem Boyd spoke well of his time in Fayetteville.

“If I want to be a part of not only a team but a family then come to Arkansas,” said Neville of Boyd.