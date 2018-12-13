Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump argues he 'never directed' longtime fixer to break law

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:23 a.m. 14comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this Dec. 11, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meets with Democratic leaders the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The parent company of magazines including the National Enquirer, Us Weekly and In Touch has admitted to engaging in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill” in order to help Trump become president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is contending he "never directed" longtime lawyer Michael Cohen to break the law. Trump's tweet Thursday comes a day after Cohen was sentenced to prison for crimes including arranging hush money payments to conceal Trump's alleged affairs.

Cohen and federal prosecutors have said the payments were made at Trump's direction to influence the 2016 election.

Trump tweeted Cohen "was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law. It is called 'advice of counsel,' and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made."

Trump asserted "this was not campaign finance."

Trump has gone from denying knowledge of the payments to saying they would have been private transactions that weren't illegal. Prosecutors have implicated Trump in a crime, but haven't directly accused him of one.



Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • ARMNAR
    December 13, 2018 at 9:41 a.m.

    He also swore he'd release his tax returns. He lies. All the time. Not news.
  • Dontsufferfools
    December 13, 2018 at 9:48 a.m.

    I don't understand why he's brow-beating Chuck and Nancy to pay for the wall that he said, about 1,000 times, that Mexico would pay for.

  • Foghorn
    December 13, 2018 at 9:52 a.m.

    Ironic that so many who called for Hillary to be locked up are finding THEMSELVES doing the perp walk.

  • RobertBolt
    December 13, 2018 at 10:01 a.m.

    For Trump's claim to be true in our universe, we need only to share the understanding that the entire taped conversation between Trump and Cohen about paying hush money to a former sex partner was really about making a payment he never discussed to a woman he never knew but actually did know and did pay.

  • RobertBolt
    December 13, 2018 at 10:03 a.m.

    Actually, they arranged for Pecker to pay and then apparently stiffed him on the repayment, but in regards to conspiracy to defraud the government, this is a distinction with little difference.

  • condoleezza
    December 13, 2018 at 10:19 a.m.

    Trump is so whiny. Who voted for this toddler in a big-boy suit?
  • 23cal
    December 13, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.


    "I not do crime but if did do crime it not crime because lawyer sposed to stop I doing crimes. Arrest lawyer for not-crime now!"
  • Packman
    December 13, 2018 at 10:40 a.m.

    Hey DSF - Mexico is paying for it via the new trade deal. Do you now understand?
    .
    Hey robertbolt - There's nothing illegal about using your own money to pay a blackmailer's ransom. Do you know a universe where it IS illegal?
    .
    Hey Condelezza - I voted for Trump. Can you say Gorsuch and Kavanaugh? And has anyone checked on Ruth Ginsberg lately?
    .
    None of us know for sure if President Trump had sex with Stormy or Karen years ago. My guess is he did, but thus far it is only alleged. A billionaire running for POTUS, funding the campaign mostly from his own pocket, does not want distractions close to the election. Cutting a check to silence some loose lips to not only avoid the distraction but to avoid the strain on a marriage is completely logical and NOT illegal.
    .
    The stretch to a campaign violation is a hell of a stretch, especially when one of the payoffs occurred in 2014 well ahead of any election. But butthurt D's will attempt to make the stretch. When they do Trump supporters will stick Bill Clinton and John Edwards straight up their a$$.
    .
    So let the impeachment proceedings for campaign finance violations due to a private person using private funds to silence blackmailers begin. President Trump has nothing to lose, except maybe a fine from the FEC similar to what BH Obama paid in 2014. Trump haters will then seethe as President Trump's poll numbers improve as did Bill Clinton's after he was impeached. So bring it on bedwetting libs. Bring. It. On.
  • mozarky2
    December 13, 2018 at 10:47 a.m.

    Gonna be awfully hard to convict President Trump of any crimes based on the testimony of serial perjurer Cohen...
  • condoleezza
    December 13, 2018 at 10:47 a.m.

    Hey Packman! You voted for a serial adulterer, con man, and chronic liar. Way to go. As for those supreme court justices. Well, sometimes they have a way of surprising us all. Like Kavanaugh refusing to take on the Planned Parenthood case. Ginsberg is just fine, broken ribs and all. Much tougher than crybaby Kavanaugh...lol.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT