Two delivery drivers from same restaurant chain robbed at gunpoint in different parts of Little Rock

Police are investigating two robberies were Jimmy John's drivers were held up at gunpoint in different parts of Little Rock on Wednesday, authorities said.

The first robbery occurred at 2 p.m. at 11911 Mara Lynn Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The victim told investigators he was delivering an order to the 500 block of Napa Valley Drive when he was approached by a man, who was armed with a handgun. He said the gunman ordered him to the ground and stole a cellphone, car keys and his wallet.

The robber threatened to kill the driver if he didn't stay on the ground, police wrote.

Officers circled the area and found the victim's cellphone, key fob and a key.

The second robbery occurred at 4:40 p.m. at 1004 S. Scott St., police wrote in a separate report. That victim — a different Jimmy John's delivery driver — told officers he drove to the location after taking an order over the phone from a person who identified himself as “James."

The victim said when he arrived, he called the number and was told to walk to the north side of the building.

The driver said he met a gunman there, who ordered him to the ground. He said the assailant threw his phone, searched his pockets and stole cash and various cards.

This gunman in the second robbery also threatened to kill the victim while ordering him to stay on the ground, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if police believed the two crimes to be related.