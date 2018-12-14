Arkansas lawmakers eye more abortion restrictions next year

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' predominantly Republican Legislature is preparing to take up new abortion restrictions when lawmakers convene next month, even as the state's past efforts to restrict the procedure remain caught up in legal fights.

Two abortion measures have already been filed ahead of the session, while anti-abortion groups say they're talking with legislators about several other new restrictions. Abortion opponents said President Donald Trump's appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court offer them hope that new restrictions the state enacts will be upheld.

Proposals have already been filed to prohibit abortions because of a Down syndrome diagnosis and to require facilities to report abortion complications to the state. Other proposals being weighed include expanding the waiting period for an abortion from 48 to 72 hours.