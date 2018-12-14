PHOTOS: Little Rock School District bus crashes into home

A Little Rock School District bus crashed into a residence on West 33rd Street Thursday afternoon.

Zachary Anderson, who lives in the home, said he and his brother were in the house around 5 p.m. when they heard a loud noise, and then a dresser crashed against his brother.

“So I was sitting in my bed watching TV, and there was a big boom, and the house rattled,” said Anderson, a University of Arkansas at Little Rock student.

The two went outside and found “a big yellow school bus sitting in our face,” Anderson said.

The resident said he was initially in shock, and then went to check on the driver. There were no children on the bus, he said.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” he added.