Sheriff's office: Arkansas deputy fired after crashing vehicle while intoxicated

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 10:32 a.m. 0comments

A Crawford County Sheriff's deputy was fired Monday after he crashed his personal vehicle while intoxicated, authorities said.

Chief Deputy James Damante said deputy Garrett Henry was fired on Monday after being arrested by Arkansas State Police on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Damante said Henry crashed his vehicle while driving near Alma.

“The State Police made us aware of the arrest, and he was suspended on Monday morning and terminated later that day,” Damante said.

Damante said Henry was the only person injured in the wreck.

