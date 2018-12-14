Driver tried to kick officer, filing says

A Little Rock man got out of his car when police pulled him over for a traffic stop Wednesday and attempted to kick an officer, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Xin Zeng, 30, for reportedly driving left of the centerline. When an officer got out of his vehicle, Zeng got out, told the officer to get back in the car and then tried to kick the officer, the report said.

Zeng was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Thursday evening facing charges of third-degree assault and driving left of center, according to the jail's roster.

Man reported to yell threats, lands in jail

A man yelling and cursing in the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System emergency room parking lot Wednesday threatened to kill police officers and their family members, an arrest report said.

Veterans Affairs Police Department officers said Alvin Smith II, 51, also spit at officers.

Officers charged Smith with disorderly conduct, first-degree terroristic threatening, fleeing and criminal trespass, and transported him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained as of Thursday evening in lieu of a $3,500 bond.

Metro on 12/14/2018