Early hoopla leads to love tap by Jordan

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan (left) eyes Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) of Bentonville after Monk was whistled for a technical foul in the final seconds of Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Seconds later, Jordan playfully whacked Monk in the back of the head.

The Charlotte Hornets came back from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 108-107 on Wednesday night in Charlotte.

The ending was dramatic -- the Hornets went on a 13-0 run to turn a 101-91 deficit with six minutes left into a 104-101 lead with 47 seconds left in regulation.

With the game tied at 106-106 and time winding down, Hornets guard Kemba Walker dribbled the ball into the half court. This is typically Walker's shot, but instead of attempting the game-winner himself, he drove to the basket to draw defender Stanley Johnson.

That left Jeremy Lamb open for a 22-footer which he made to give the Hornets a 108-106 lead with 0.3 seconds remaining. The Pistons inbounded the ball, and a desperate full-court heave was nowhere close.

That would have been the end of the game, if not for the officials consulting with each other and going to the replay monitor. It turns out that the game wasn't over.

As it turns out, second-year guard Malik Monk (Bentonville) started his celebration a tad early. He was so confident in Lamb's shot that he ran onto the court from the bench as it was in the air. At that point, he was the sixth Hornets player on the floor, which warrants a technical foul.

Officials awarded the Pistons a technical free throw, which Langston Galloway hit, and put the remaining 0.3 seconds back on the clock.

It led to some tense moments at the Spectrum Center for fans and Monk, who felt the wrath of owner Michael Jordan.

In a video posted to Twitter by WCCB-TV in Charlotte, N.C., Jordan is seen talking to Monk as the technical free throw was being shot. During their conversation, Jordan is seen slapping Monk on the back of the head in true Three Stooges fashion. He did it not once, but twice. Monk smiled with a touch of embarrassment.

"It was like a big brother and little brother tap," Jordan told The Associated Press. "No negative intent. Only love."

After the free throw, Detroit's ensuing long inbound pass was intercepted as time expired, so Charlotte held on for the victory.

On top of the win, it'll be a lesson Monk won't forget anytime soon.

Beer from a bot

Artificial intelligence figures to be a major part of the future, as robots can potentially make our lives easier by handling many different manual tasks in everyday life.

The Denver Broncos are apparently aware of that, as they're taking a forward-thinking approach to pouring drinks at Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns at Mile High Stadium.

The team will use a robot known as the Bud Light Bot to pour beer for fans located in the stadium's United Club East level. The robot will pick up the cup and hold it over a bottoms-up machine that will dispense the beer.

The Bud Light Bot was programmed by MSI TEC and manufactured by Universal Robots. Saturday's game marks the first time it will be used.

Sports quiz

Malik Monk was a consensus five-star prospect coming out of high school, but where was he ranked in the Class of 2016 by the four main recruiting services?

Answer

Monk was ranked No. 9 overall by Rivals, ESPN, Scout and 247 Sports.

