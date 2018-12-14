Sections
Georgia-Pacific to pay $600,000, reduce emissions at Arkansas paper mill as part of EPA settlement

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 4:46 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - Air monitoring at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill in Crossett did not begin until October 2014. Residents have complained about breathing dirty air for years.

Georgia-Pacific will pay $600,000 in fines and take steps to reduce hydrogen sulfide emissions at its paper mill in Crossett, per a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the agency announced Friday.

The action stems from a 2015 agency inspection and ongoing complaints from residents regarding excessive hydrogen sulfide in the air that often causes them breathing troubles.

Earlier this year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette found that the plant emitted more hydrogen sulfide than the company's permit allowed. Levels were high enough to create an odor with the potential to cause breathing problems.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

