Georgia-Pacific to pay $600,000, reduce emissions at Arkansas paper mill as part of EPA settlement

FILE - Air monitoring at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill in Crossett did not begin until October 2014. Residents have complained about breathing dirty air for years.

Georgia-Pacific will pay $600,000 in fines and take steps to reduce hydrogen sulfide emissions at its paper mill in Crossett, per a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the agency announced Friday.

The action stems from a 2015 agency inspection and ongoing complaints from residents regarding excessive hydrogen sulfide in the air that often causes them breathing troubles.

Earlier this year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette found that the plant emitted more hydrogen sulfide than the company's permit allowed. Levels were high enough to create an odor with the potential to cause breathing problems.

