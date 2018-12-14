High school basketball scores

Thursday's scores
BOYS
Bradley 64, Fouke 43
Cabot 50, Searcy 37
Dermott 61, Hamburg 49
Kirby 68, Foreman 47
Lafayette County 56, Crossett 51
Marked Tree 72, Barton 68
Marmaduke 51, Salem 49
GIRLS
Atkins 64, Perryville 30
Fouke 61, Smackover 36
Kirby 63, Acorn 37
Mansfield (La.) 65, Camden Fairview 29
McGehee 31, Crossett 29
Osceola 78, Piggott 50
Rural Special 64, Eureka Springs 46
Vilonia 43, Hot Springs 27
Wednesday's results
BOYS
Armorel 67, North Pemiscot, Mo. 28
Camden Fairview 69, Union Parish, La. 50
Dierks 54, Mineral Springs 45
Foreman 50, Cossatot River 44
Highland 52, Melbourne 37
Osceola 51, Walnut Ridge 46
Rose Bud 53, Maumelle Charter 36
Rural Special 68, Oark 34
Sloan-Hendrix 54, Calico Rock 49
Springdale Har-Ber 72, The New School 60
Tournaments
Battle of the Border
Championship
Mammoth Spring 66, Liberty, Mo., 64
GIRLS
Bigelow 58, Rose Bud 41
Camden Fairview 44, Gibsland-Coleman, La. 33
Fouke 61, Smackover 36
Highland 48, Bald Knob 36
Oark 45, Timbo 41
Webb City, Mo., 46, Bentonville West 42
Tournaments
Battle of the Border
Championship
Thayer, Mo., 55, Mammoth Spring 22
Lyon College Invitational
Championship
Mountain View 62, Melbourne 49
