High school basketball scores

Today at 2:13 a.m. 0comments

Thursday's scores

BOYS

Bradley 64, Fouke 43

Cabot 50, Searcy 37

Dermott 61, Hamburg 49

Kirby 68, Foreman 47

Lafayette County 56, Crossett 51

Marked Tree 72, Barton 68

Marmaduke 51, Salem 49

GIRLS

Atkins 64, Perryville 30

Fouke 61, Smackover 36

Kirby 63, Acorn 37

Mansfield (La.) 65, Camden Fairview 29

McGehee 31, Crossett 29

Osceola 78, Piggott 50

Rural Special 64, Eureka Springs 46

Vilonia 43, Hot Springs 27

Wednesday's results

BOYS

Armorel 67, North Pemiscot, Mo. 28

Camden Fairview 69, Union Parish, La. 50

Dierks 54, Mineral Springs 45

Foreman 50, Cossatot River 44

Highland 52, Melbourne 37

Osceola 51, Walnut Ridge 46

Rose Bud 53, Maumelle Charter 36

Rural Special 68, Oark 34

Sloan-Hendrix 54, Calico Rock 49

Springdale Har-Ber 72, The New School 60

Tournaments

Battle of the Border

Championship

Mammoth Spring 66, Liberty, Mo., 64

GIRLS

Bigelow 58, Rose Bud 41

Camden Fairview 44, Gibsland-Coleman, La. 33

Fouke 61, Smackover 36

Highland 48, Bald Knob 36

Oark 45, Timbo 41

Webb City, Mo., 46, Bentonville West 42

Tournaments

Battle of the Border

Championship

Thayer, Mo., 55, Mammoth Spring 22

Lyon College Invitational

Championship

Mountain View 62, Melbourne 49

Sports on 12/14/2018

Print Headline: High school basketball scores

