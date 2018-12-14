Hogs' LB arrested on various charges

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas linebacker Demetrius "Dee" Walker has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on felony drug and weapon charges by Fayetteville police.

Walker, 21, was booked into the Washington County jail at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. He posted $3,500 bond and was released at 4:37 p.m. Thursday.

Walker's charges include delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of Xanax with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. The redshirt sophomore from Moultrie, Ga., has a hearing scheduled for today and a court date set for Jan. 11.

According to the preliminary arrest report, the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force in the last four months had used a confidential informant to arrange a marijuana purchase from Walker. On Wednesday, a search warrant executed at Walker's residence on North Futrall Drive in Fayetteville turned up more than 60 grams of marijuana, baggies and a digital scale, 40 Xanax pills, and an AR-15 rifle with a loaded magazine.

UA spokesperson Kevin Trainor told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that athletic department officials were aware of the arrest and a statement was issued on behalf of the athletic department.

"The student-athlete has been suspended from our football program indefinitely and we will continue to monitor the situation and cooperate fully with any related legal and campus processes," the statement read. "Our continued expectation is that our student-athletes conduct themselves and represent the University of Arkansas in an appropriate manner at all times."

Walker's name has been removed from the on-line team roster.

The 6-2, 212-pound Walker played in all 12 games this season and posted 17 tackles.

Walker is the third Razorback arrested since Coach Chad Morris took over the program during the one year and week he's been on the job. Freshman Mike Woods and senior Ryder Lucas had misdemeanor DWI charges last spring and summer, respectively, and were each suspended for one game.

Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Arkansas linebacker Demetrius Walker tackles Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing during the fourth quarter of the teams’ game Nov. 23 in Columbia, Mo. Walker has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on felony drug and weapon charges by Fayetteville police.

