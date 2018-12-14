City about 50 miles northwest of Little Rock considers building "Little Dam Bridge" over Arkansas River

Morrilton city officials are considering building a “Little Dam Bridge” that would cross the Arkansas River and connect Petit Jean State Park to Morrilton, the mayor said.

The University of Central Arkansas in Conway is conducting a feasibility study to evaluate the cost of the project, the results of which will be released Wednesday, Morrilton Mayor Allen Lipsmeyer said.

Lipsmeyer said the city commissioned the study about four to five months ago. He thinks it will be very expensive to build the trail and path to cross over the existing Ormond Dam, but he did not have an estimation of the project's cost or start date.

The mayor is unsure where Morrilton would obtain money for the project. Officials will decide whether to fund the “Little Dam Bridge” after they receive the study's results.

“If we see that we need to and it’s a worthy project, we will try to help if we can,” Lipsmeyer said.

He noted that the city will most likely pursue grants and donations. Officials are also considering completing the trail in phases, Lipsmeyer said.

But if the city does build the “Little Dam Bridge,” he thinks it would greatly increase tourism.

“If it all works out, it’ll be a huge economic impact on this area,” he said.