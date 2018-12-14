Police: Robber of downtown Little Rock bank arrested after she left area in cab

Police vehicles are parked outside the Arvest Bank at Capitol Avenue and Broadway on Friday after a robbery there. - Photo by Little Rock Police Department

A robber who made off with cash from a downtown Little Rock bank on Friday morning was arrested a short time later after a witness told authorities they saw her getting into a taxi, police said at the scene.

The robbery at the Arvest Bank at Capitol Avenue and Broadway happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Police said the robber insinuated she had a weapon before getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

A witness later reported to police that the bank robber got into a taxi at a different location, Ford said. Police then contacted the cab company, who told investigators the suspect was taken to Conway. Authorities arrested her at a gas station in that city.

Little Rock Police Department Lt. Michael Ford called the witness' report a "big help" in quickly making an arrest.

“Like we always say we can’t solve a crime without the help of the citizens,” he said.