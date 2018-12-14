All times Central
TODAY’S GAMES
MEN
Cumberland (Tenn.) at Philander Smith, 5 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Arkansas State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Hendrix at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
MEN
Arkansas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville at Waco, Texas, 2 p.m.
Ark.-Monticello at Henderson St., 3 p.m.
Harding at Ouachita Baptist, 3 p.m.
Univ. of the Ozarks at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 3 p.m.
Missouri Baptist at Lyon College, 3 p.m.
Williams Woods at Williams Baptist, 3 p.m
St. Louis College of Pharmacy at Central Baptist, 3:30 p.m.
Hendrix at Austin, 6 p.m.
Texas-San Antonio vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Cent. Oklahoma at Ark.-Fort Smith, 1 p.m.
Ark.-Monticello at Henderson St., 1 p.m.
Harding at Ouachita Baptist, 1 p.m.
Univ. of the Ozarks at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.
Missouri Baptist at Lyon College, 1 p.m.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy at Central Baptist, 1 p.m.
William Woods at Williams Baptist, 1 p.m.
Hendrix at Austin, 4 p.m.
Print Headline: STATE SCHEDULE
