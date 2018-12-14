FOOTBALL

Former coach Malham Sr. dies at 94

Former Arkansas State University assistant coach and high school coach Mike Malham, Sr., the father of recently retired Cabot Coach Mike Malham, died Wednesday. He was 94.

Malham was an assistant coach at ASU from 1971-1984. Before arriving at ASU, Malham was a high school coach for 22 seasons at Clinton, Little Rock Catholic and Little Rock McClellan.

A funeral mass for Malham is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Jacksonville.

-Jeremy Muck

ATHLETICS

Arkansas 21st in Directors Cup Standings

The University of Arkansas leads the SEC and remains among the nation’s top 25 intercollegiate athletics programs in the most recent 2018-19 Learfield Sports Directors Cup Standings released Thursday by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

The Directors Cup tracks the nation’s most successful intercollegiate athletics programs for their performances throughout the year.

Arkansas, ranked No. 21, is one of only two SEC programs, along with Ole Miss, in the top 25 of the most recent standings. The standings released Thursday included women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s water polo. The Razorbacks have 160.5 points.

The Razorbacks earned 50 points in the latest standings thanks to a postseason run by the soccer program. Arkansas reached its third-consecutive SEC Tournament final and earned its third-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under Coach Colby Hale.