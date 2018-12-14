SUN BELT WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 60, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ST. 57

Arkansas State (5-4) opened a 32-21 lead then had to hold on for the nonconference victory over Mississippi Valley State (1-8) Thursday morning in front of a crowd of 5,412 at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The victory was the fourth in a row for the Red Wolves, who were playing in front of the second largest single-game crowd in ASU women’s basketball history.

ASU built a 15-point lead early in the third quarter, but Mississippi Valley State went on a 10-0 run later in the quarter and into the start of the fourth to tie the game at 47-47 with 8:04 left in the game. ASU eventually worked the lead to 58-51 before Mississippi Valley State trimmed the lead to three in the game’s final minute.

LaKendra Bassett missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer that would have tied the game for the Devilettes. ASU’s Peyton Martin led all scorers with 20 points. Morgan Wallace added 11 points for the Red Wolves, who shot 40.7 percent from the field but 37.5 percent (7 of 15) from the free-throw line.