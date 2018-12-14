Today's Sun Belt game

ASU men vs. Florida Atlantic University

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 3-6, FAU 7-2

RADIO KFIN 107.9 FM, Jonesboro

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Ty Cockfield, 6-0, Sr.;21.3;3.9

G Grantham Gillard, 6-4, Jr.;8.4;5.7

G Christian Willis, 6-1, So.;3.6;1.3

F Tristin Walley, 6-7, Sr.;8.6;4.0

F J.J. Matthews, 6-9, So.;6.9;2.8

COACH Mike Balado (14-27 in second season at ASU)

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Richardson Maitre, 6-3, So.;4.4;2.9

G Anthony Adger, 6-1, Sr.;12.3;2.9

F Jailyn Ingram, 6-7, Jr.;19.7;8.0

F Jaylen Sabree, 6-7, Fr.;11.0;4.2

C Karlis Silins, 6-11, Fr.;6.0;2.3

COACH Dusty May (7-2 in first season at FAU)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;FAU

74.9;Points for;77.8

79.1;Points against;68.4

+0.6;Rebound margin;+6.1

-0.7;Turnover margin;-0.9

42.1;FG pct.;45.2

36.1;3-pt. pct.;31.8

72.3;FT pct.;72.3

CHALK TALK Today's game will be FAU's first outside the state of Florida since Nov. 18. ASU leads the all-time series vs. FAU (6-5). ASU guard Ty Cockfield has 20-plus points in five consecutive games, the first Red Wolves' player to do so since JJ Montgomery in 2003-04.

-- Christian Boutwell

Sports on 12/14/2018