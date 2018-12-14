ASU men vs. Florida Atlantic University
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 3-6, FAU 7-2
RADIO KFIN 107.9 FM, Jonesboro
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ASU
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Ty Cockfield, 6-0, Sr.;21.3;3.9
G Grantham Gillard, 6-4, Jr.;8.4;5.7
G Christian Willis, 6-1, So.;3.6;1.3
F Tristin Walley, 6-7, Sr.;8.6;4.0
F J.J. Matthews, 6-9, So.;6.9;2.8
COACH Mike Balado (14-27 in second season at ASU)
FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Richardson Maitre, 6-3, So.;4.4;2.9
G Anthony Adger, 6-1, Sr.;12.3;2.9
F Jailyn Ingram, 6-7, Jr.;19.7;8.0
F Jaylen Sabree, 6-7, Fr.;11.0;4.2
C Karlis Silins, 6-11, Fr.;6.0;2.3
COACH Dusty May (7-2 in first season at FAU)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;FAU
74.9;Points for;77.8
79.1;Points against;68.4
+0.6;Rebound margin;+6.1
-0.7;Turnover margin;-0.9
42.1;FG pct.;45.2
36.1;3-pt. pct.;31.8
72.3;FT pct.;72.3
CHALK TALK Today's game will be FAU's first outside the state of Florida since Nov. 18. ASU leads the all-time series vs. FAU (6-5). ASU guard Ty Cockfield has 20-plus points in five consecutive games, the first Red Wolves' player to do so since JJ Montgomery in 2003-04.
-- Christian Boutwell
Sports on 12/14/2018
Print Headline: Today's Sun Belt game
Comments