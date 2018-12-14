Truck strikes, kills French protester

PARIS — A sixth “yellow vest” protester in France has been killed, this one hit by a truck at a protest roadblock, authorities said Thursday as the movement rocking the country showed no signs of abating.

Officials in the Vaucluse police department said the driver was arrested and taken into custody after he tried to flee the scene near the southern city of Avignon. Vaucluse authorities said the injured protester received emergency treatment but died from his wounds overnight.

Officials urged the protesters — who wear the fluorescent safety vests that France requires drivers to keep in their cars — to use “the utmost caution,” especially at night, to avoid more accidents.

On Wednesday night, French police were sent to reopen a major road in Burgundy where “people identifying themselves as yellow vests” blocked about 200 trucks for several hours, authorities said. Eleven protesters were arrested and six of them were put into custody.