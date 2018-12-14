Photos of El Nacional’s journalists decorate a Christmas tree Thursday at the entrance to the newsroom in Caracas, Venezuela.

Venezuela paper ends print editions

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s last nationally circulated anti-government newspaper will stop publishing its print edition under unrelenting government pressure and during paper shortages, editors said Thursday.

El Nacional’s final edition will run today after 75 years in print. It will become an exclusively online publication, leaders of the newspaper said.

“We’ve endured longer than the others,” El Nacional’s president and chief executive Miguel Otero told the Spanish newspaper ABC . “But in the end we could not persist.”

El Nacional is known for its harsh criticism of the government of Venezuela, a once-wealthy oil nation that has been plunged into turmoil under two decades of socialist rule.

Both late President Hugo Chavez and current President Nicolas Maduro have had strained relations with the media and accused journalists of contributing to anti-government plots and publishing fake news.

Otero told ABC that government controls on imported paper were one of the biggest obstacles.

He also said that pressure against El Nacional and its executives had mounted over the past 15 years, citing an onslaught of lawsuits, tax reviews and advertising restrictions.

Turkey strikes Kurdish rebels in Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says the military has conducted airstrikes against Kurdish rebel targets in Iraq’s Sinjar and Mount Karajak regions.

A ministry statement, carried by state-run Anadolu Agency, said jets on Thursday targeted shelters, caves, tunnels and depots used by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which sent fighters to Sinjar to help Iraqi Kurds fight the Islamic State group there.

It said the operation aimed to secure Turkey’s border and prevent terror attacks, adding that care was exercised to prevent civilian casualties.

The attack came a day after Turkey’s president said the military would open a new operation in northern Syria, to force U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia out of a region east of the Euphrates River.

Turkey considers the militia group to be an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Indonesia exhibits foreign drug suspects

DENPASAR, Indonesia — Indonesian police said some of the five foreigners who have been arrested on drug-smuggling accusations on the tourist island of Bali since the end of November face the death penalty if convicted.

Police paraded the citizens of Peru, Britain, China, Malaysia and Germany at a news conference Thursday in Denpasar, the capital of Bali province.

The men were arrested in five operations by customs agents and police since Nov. 30 in which 8.8 pounds of cocaine, as well as marijuana, Ecstasy and ketamine, were seized.

Indonesia has strict drug laws and dozens of convicted smugglers are on death row. Its last executions were in July 2016, when an Indonesian and three foreigners were shot by a firing squad.

A police statement said the 8.8 pounds of cocaine was smuggled by a Peruvian citizen in the lining of his suitcase.

A British man was arrested after he was accused of receiving nearly 68 pounds of cannabis oil in the mail and a German was arrested for trying to smuggle 5.7 pounds of hashish on a flight from Bangkok, authorities said.

Police said the Chinese citizen was arrested with 200 Ecstasy tablets and ketamine powder, and the Malaysian had small quantities of synthetic cannabis and Ecstasy.

Fatalities at 9 in Turkey train collision

ANKARA, Turkey — A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass Thursday at a station in the Turkish capital, Ankara, killing nine people and injuring dozens, officials said.

The 6:30 a.m. train from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya collided head-on with the engine, which was checking the tracks at the capital’s small Marsandiz station, Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan told reporters after inspecting the site. The high-speed train, which the state-run Anadolu Agency said was carrying 206 passengers, usually passes through that station without stopping.

At least two cars derailed, hitting the station’s overpass, which then collapsed onto the train. Three engine drivers and six passengers were killed in the crash, Turhan said. One passenger died after being hospitalized while the others died at the scene.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 84 other people had sought medical help after the crash.

It wasn’t immediately clear if a signaling problem caused the crash. Authorities detained three state railway employees over suspected negligence and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed a thorough investigation.

Turkey has had a raft of train crashes this year.

In July, 24 people were killed and more than 70 injured when most of a passenger train derailed in northwestern Turkey after torrential rains caused a section of the tracks to collapse. Last month, 15 people were injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Turkey’s central province of Sivas.

Photo by AP

Rescue personnel work Thursday at the scene of a high-speed train crash in Ankara, Turkey.