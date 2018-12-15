Anderson impressed with SEC

As Arkansas men's basketball Coach Mike Anderson was getting ready to speak Friday at the Downtown Tip-Off Club, his top player decided to make an appearance.

"Come here, Daniel, come here," Anderson said to sophomore forward Daniel Gafford, who entered the club's meeting room at the Wyndham Riverfront in North Little Rock after arriving with the rest of his University of Arkansas teammates from Fayetteville.

Gafford came in front of the podium, then he and Anderson helped lead the crowd, which included former Razorbacks guard Anton Beard, in a Hog Call.

While Anderson had a speech to deliver, it was time for Gafford to eat lunch with his team in another room at the Wyndham.

"Now go eat, Daniel," Anderson said. "He's a big guy. He's got to eat."

Anderson later joked about Gafford's curiosity.

"He's always peeking his head in, seeing what's going on," Anderson said.

What's going on for the Razorbacks this weekend is their annual game at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. The Razorbacks will face Texas-San Antonio at 7 tonight. Arkansas is 10-9 at Verizon Arena since it began playing games at the venue in 1999 and has won two consecutive games there, defeating Sam Houston State in 2016 and Troy in 2017.

"It's one of the highlights of the season for me," Anderson said. "The energy in that building is unbelievable. We appreciate everything that you guys do.

"When I came in here, you can just feel the buzz. Hopefully, that will be a carryover to what takes place tomorrow."

Arkansas lost its season-opener to Texas in overtime 73-71 on Nov. 9 but went on to win six consecutive, including victories over Indiana and at Colorado State. The Razorbacks' streak ended Saturday in a 78-77 loss to Western Kentucky at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

"With a young team, sometimes a pat on the back can set you back," Anderson said of his team's recent winning streak, then the loss to Western Kentucky.

Despite their last game, Anderson has been pleased with how the Razorbacks have played so far this season, especially the team's freshman class.

"They fit what I want to do," Anderson said. "They want to please me right now. In another year, they may be doing something different.

"But you're getting a team that's playing fast and is exciting."

A team-first mentality, led by Gafford, has helped the Razorbacks, Anderson believes.

"They're playing for each other," Anderson said.

Arkansas will begin SEC play Jan. 5 at Texas A&M. He's been impressed with how the SEC has fared this season, noting Tennessee's victory over then-No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 9.

"The competition is going to be there. You look at Tennessee, they beat the No. 1 team in the country," Anderson said. "Auburn, who is playing lights out right now. Mississippi State, they've got a really good basketball team.

"This [conference] is as competitive as it was last year. That's the beauty of our league. The games keep coming at you."

