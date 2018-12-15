Balanced Northside handles Bentonville

GIRLS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 56,

BENTONVILLE 47

BENTONVILLE -- Rickey Smith marveled about the offensive balance Fort Smith Northside's girls displayed in their first true road game of the season.

Four players finished with double figures Friday night as the Lady Bears remained undefeated with a 56-47 victory over previously unbeaten Bentonville High in Tiger Arena.

"That's hard to guard," Smith said. "Jersey Wolfenbarger started things off with ... two three-pointers, and Tracey Bershers came off the bench. She's had a pulled muscle in her back, but she came in and played good defense. Tiya Douglas shot the ball well, and Sara Bershers is a double-double any time she's on the floor.

"It was a good, quality win and I'm very proud of it."

Northside (7-0) never relinquished the lead once Jazzlyn Coleman's basket inside broke a 6-6 tie with 4:09 left in the first quarter. Tracey Bershers' three-pointer at the 1:44 mark sparked a 9-0 spurt that helped the Lady Bears extend their lead to 20-9 on Sara Bershers' inside basket with 5:58 left before halftime.

Northside closed out the first half with two free throws by Tracey Bershers and a basket by Wolfenbarger with four seconds remaining for a 35-18 halftime cushion.

"We're pretty good," Smith said. "When we shoot it, we're above pretty good. We just have to get the kids a little better team chemistry. We had some silly mistakes where we need to clean up and get better, but I like this ball club."

Bentonville (5-1) made its first big move to get back into the game after Sara Bershers scored to start the second half. The Lady Tigers went on a quick 10-2 run and pulled within 37-28 after Maryam Dauda's three-point play with 5:48 left in the third quarter, but missed on several chances to make it even closer.

Northside put its lead back into double digits when Wolfenbarger hit two free throws after Bentonville Coach Tom Halbmaier was given a technical foul. The Lady Tigers didn't get back within single digits again until Avery Hughes' three-pointer made it 54-45 with 34 seconds remaining.

"We had a lot of opportunities," Halbmaier said. "We just didn't take advantage of them. I'm pleased with the kids and how hard they worked in terms of being there and creating those opportunities. We just have to finish them.

"Northside did a fantastic job on the boards, creating second and third opportunities. That's something we have to get better at doing. We had three decent quarters and one that was not so good. Against a team like Northside, you can't afford to have the not-so-good quarter."

Wolfenbarger, the Bershers sisters and Douglas all had 12 points for Northside, which doesn't play again until Thursday against Greenwood. Bentonville returns to action this afternoon against Huntsville in a game that was part of last week's Crabtree Invitational that was postponed because of weather.

