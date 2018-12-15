Bones found near truck in rural area

Deputies found skeletal remains earlier this month near the vehicle of a Cleburne County man who has been missing for about four months, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

Family members had not seen Roland James Jr. for nearly a month when they reported him missing Aug. 29, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said in a news release Thursday.

James' purple 1997 Ford Ranger was found on Dec. 2 near Burnett Road, and bones that investigators believe are the missing man were found nearby, Brown said. The remains were sent to the state Crime Lab for identification and to determine cause of death, but Cleburne County Coroner Warren Olmstead said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Olmstead said the remains were found about 200 yards from the nearest roadway in a relatively rural, forested area.

Metro on 12/15/2018