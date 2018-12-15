Marriage Licenses

Cody Rainey, 27, and Mary Allen, 24, both of Maumelle.

Donald Baker, 47, and Tamika Ingram, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Anthony Conley, 35, and Shelia Randall, 39, both of Little Rock.

Tyler Lawrence, 28, and Erica Armstrong, 25, both of Little Rock.

Ogechi Kalu, 29, and Qwendolyn Thomas, 30, both of Sherwood.

Anna Koesy, 24, and Devontae Malone, 26, both of Little Rock.

Lindsey Isom, 23, and Jacob Linna, 23, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

18-4607 Kandeisha Thomas v. John St. Clair.

18-4610 Cheryl Miller v. Kenneth Miller.

18-4619 Adam Clark v. April Clark.

GRANTED

18-1542 Jessica Durham v. Chad Durham.

18-3766 Brent Medders v. Laura Medders.

Metro on 12/15/2018