Hard to foul with hands behind backs

James Harden (left) of the Houston Rockets is fouled by Tyson Chandler of the Los Angeles Lakers during Thursday night’s game. Lakers players said officials made it difficult to de- fend against the Rockets in the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers may have figured out a way to avoid fouls. During the team's 126-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday, some players decided to just play defense with their hands behind their backs.

LeBron James said it was the team's way of making sure Houston stars Chris Paul and James Harden couldn't draw fouls, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"Just trying to defend without fouling," said James, who briefly locked his hands behind his body on a Rockets possession in the third quarter. "That's a point of emphasis any time you play Houston. They got guys that can sell calls really good -- Chris [Paul] and James [Harden] -- so you got to try to keep your hands out of the cookie jar."

The team was clearly frustrated with the way fouls were being called during the contest. Lonzo Ball hinted at that, saying, "You can't touch them" after the game. Lakers Coach Luke Walton admitted that his players were trying to make a point with the display, according to ESPN.

"How hard is it to play defense like that? It's tough," Walton said. "I think they were just trying to make a point: 'We're not using our arms here. Stop calling fouls.'"

Paul shot six free throws during the contest, making five. Harden was a big problem. He made 15 of his 16 free-throw attempts and dropped 50 points on the Lakers during the victory.

The Lakers will have plenty of time to work on their new defensive strategy before they face the Rockets again. The two meet again Jan. 19, giving Los Angeles a little over a month to run plenty of defensive drills with their hands behind their backs.

Who's the best?

Until a time machine is invented, it's hard to know if teams from today could beat the dominant teams of the past. But that's not stopping retired NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry from trading jabs about whether Shaq's Lakers teams could beat Curry's Warriors.

O'Neal's Lakers teams from 2000-2002 are the only team since that time to win three consecutive NBA championships, and the 2001 Lakers only lost one game in the playoffs. So when USA Today asked him if his Lakers were better than today's Warriors, he spoke his truth.

"I think we'd easily win," O'Neal said. "Other people might feel different, they [the Warriors] might feel different. But we had one of the best teams of all-time in 2001 when we went 15-1 in the playoffs. We would've gone 16-0 but A.I. [Hall of famer Allen Iverson] went off on us."

The only game the 2001 Lakers lost in those playoffs was to the Philadelphia 76ers in the finals. Iverson, who won MVP that year, stopped the Sixers from being swept by the Lakers with a dominant 48-point performance.

Curry didn't agree with O'Neal's assessment that the early 2000s Lakers could easily beat the Warriors of today.

"Oh, he's dead wrong," Curry told ESPN, with a confident smile, prior to Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors. "Of course. We'd beat them. We can go back-and-forth all day."

Curry was quick to defend his Warriors who won NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and were runner-up in 2016, but he also made it clear that there's no way to ever know for sure.

QUIZ

Where did Los Angeles Lakers Coach Luke Walton play collegiately?

ANSWER

Walton played collegiately at the University of Arizona from 1999-2003.

Sports on 12/15/2018