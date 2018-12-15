Education notebook

KIPP schools get salary amendment

KIPP Delta Public Schools, a charter school system headquartered in Helena-West Helena, can spend state categorical aid on salaries for curriculum specialists and data coaches who don't have Arkansas teacher licenses.

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday approved the amendment to the school system's state charter. The amendment is a waiver of state law that allows National School Lunch Aid to be used for salaries of instruction specialists and data coaches if those employees hold state educator licenses.

National School Lunch aid is a state funding program for school districts, the amount of which going to a district is determined by the percentage of students in the system who qualify for subsidized school meals because of their family income.

Scott Shirey, chief executive officer for the KIPP Delta system, told the Education Board that the relatively new law restricting the use of categorical funds was causing his district to draw from operating funds -- which are needed for other expenses -- to pay for a longtime specialist in the KIPP system.

Previously the district used the categorical funding for the specialist salary, he said, a practice he said he wanted to continue.

Board member Diane Zook of Melbourne questioned whether the unlicensed specialist could be a reason for a decline in the state-issued letter grades for KIPP Delta' s two high schools. Shirey said there was no correlation between the longtime specialist and the recent drop in letter grades for some KIPP schools.

LR School District OK'd for early start

The Little Rock School District received approval from the state Board of Education on Thursday to begin classes for the coming 2019-20 school year as early as Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The Education Board granted the district a waiver of state law that establishes the first allowable day of class in Arkansas school districts to be the Monday of the week that contains Aug. 19. For the coming school year, that day would be Monday, Aug. 19.

In his application for a waiver of the law, Superintendent Mike Poore told state officials that the earlier start date for the district would allow the district to align its calendar with those of other nearby districts that already have the waiver. It will also enable the fall and spring semester to be about the same number of days and will enable the district to give exams at the end of the first semester before the annual winter vacation.

