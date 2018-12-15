Little Rock man arrested after trying to solicit sex from girl, police say

A Little Rock man believed he was asking a girl for sex earlier this week when he set up a meeting with a Dallas County sheriff's deputy, according to a release from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Dallas County deputies contacted Pulaski County this week after Milton Jefferson, 51, agreed to meet the "underage female" at the Park Plaza mall in Little Rock, and saying he had bought condoms for the meet-up, the release said.

Pulaski County investigators charged Jefferson with internet stalking of a child, criminal attempt to commit sexual indecency with a minor and sexual solicitation/indecency with a child and transported him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained in lieu of a $100,000 bond as of Saturday afternoon.