LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas faces UTSA in North Little Rock

UTSA 17, Arkansas 16 - 7:29, 1st Half

The Hogs are getting some defensive stops, but points still are hard to come by. Arkansas is on a 4-0 run after a couple of close-range baskets - its first of the game - from Daniel Gafford and Adrio Bailey. Gafford also has a couple of blocked shots since re-entering the game.

UTSA is now 8-of-23 from the floor after starting 6-of-7. Its last made basket was at the 12:37 mark.

UTSA 17, Arkansas 12 - 11:33, 1st Half

The Razorbacks went on a 4-0 run out of the last timeout, but UTSA has held Arkansas scoreless in its past three possessions to push the lead back out to five points.

Arkansas has not made any of its six 2-point baskets tonight. Isaiah Joe has made two 3-pointers and Desi Sills made a 3 off the bench to pull the Hogs within 13-11. The other points have come from the line.

UTSA has cooled after its blistering start, but is still 8-for-15 from the floor. The Roadrunners are outscoring Arkansas 14-0 in the paint.

UTSA 13, Arkansas 8 - 15:35, 1st Half

The Razorbacks are not off to a good start. Arkansas had turnovers in its first two possessions and has four already. UTSA has made six of its seven field goal attempts.

Isiaah Joe has two 3-pointers to help keep the Razorbacks close. Mason Jones had the other points on a pair of made free throws.

Pregame

The Razorbacks and Roadrunners are set to tip-off at 7:01 p.m. There is no TV broadcast for tonight's game.

Arkansas is going with its usual starting lineup tonight - Mason Jones, Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Daniel Gafford and Adrio Bailey. UTSA (3-6) starts a senior, two juniors and two sophomores.

More than 13,000 tickets were sold for tonight's game. It is not a sellout like last year's game in North Little Rock, but it is close. There were around 2,000 tickets remaining at the beginning of the week.

Tonight is the last time Arkansas will play in North Little Rock with the building known as Verizon Arena. Earlier this year Simmons Bank signed a 15-year, $10.5 million agreement for naming rights.