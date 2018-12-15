Manhood and moolah

After Tuesday's testy exchange between Donald Trump and Democratic leaders, it seems quite possible that the tweeter-in-chief will shut down the government in an attempt to get funding for a wall on the Mexican border.

What's remarkable about this prospect is that the wall is an utterly stupid idea. Even if you're bitterly opposed to immigration, legal or otherwise, spending tens of billions of dollars on an ostentatious physical barrier is neither a necessary nor an effective way to stop immigrants from coming.

So what's it about? Nancy Pelosi, almost sure to be the next speaker of the House, reportedly told colleagues that for Trump, the wall is a "manhood thing." That sounds right. But that got me thinking. What other policies are driven by Trump's insecurity? What's driving this administration's policy in general?

The answer to these questions, I'd argue, is that there are three major motives behind Trumpist policy, which we can label Manhood, McConnell and Moolah.

By McConnell I mean the standard GOP agenda, which basically serves the interests of big donors, both wealthy individuals and corporations. This agenda consists above all of tax cuts for the donor class, with cuts in social programs to make up for some of the lost revenue. It also includes deregulation, especially for polluters, but also for financial institutions and dubious players like for-profit colleges.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump posed as a different kind of Republican, someone who would protect the safety net and raise taxes on the rich. In office, however, his domestic policy has been totally orthodox. His only significant legislative victory in the first two years has been a tax cut that heavily favored the rich; he has done all he can to undermine health care for lower- and middle-income Americans; he has gutted both environmental protection and financial regulation.

Trump's foreign policy has, however, made a break, not just with previous Republican practice but with everything America used to stand for. Previous presidents may have made realpolitik accommodations with unsavory regimes, but we've never seen anything like Trump's obvious preference for brutal despots over democratic allies, his willingness to make excuses for whatever people like Vladimir Putin or Mohammed bin Salman do, up to and including murder.

Some of this may reflect personal values: Putin, Crown Prince Mohammed and other strongmen are Trump's kind of people. But it's hard to escape the suspicion that Moolah--financial payoffs to Trump personally via the Trump Organization--plays an important role. After all, unlike leaders of democracies, dictators and absolute monarchs can direct lots of cash to Trump properties and offer the Trump family investment opportunities without having to explain their actions to pesky elected representatives.

So where does Manhood come in? The wall is an obvious example. The giveaway is the administration's focus on how the "big, beautiful wall" will look, as opposed to what it will do. When Customs and Border Protection solicited bids from contractors, it specified that the wall be "physically imposing," and further that "The north side of wall (i.e. U.S. facing side) shall be aesthetically pleasing." It didn't say that the structure should bear huge signs reading TRUMP WALL, but that may have been an oversight.

But I'd argue that Trump's desire to assert his manhood is playing a big role in other areas, too, most notably trade policy.

I've been tracking the adventures of Tariff Man, and what strikes me is not just the overwhelming view on the part of economists that the Trump tariffs are a bad idea, but the fact that the tariffs are a political dud. That is, there doesn't seem to be any large constituency demanding a confrontation with our trading partners.

Who wants a trade war? Not corporate interests--stocks fall whenever trade rhetoric heats up and rise when it cools down. Not farmers, hit hard by retaliatory foreign tariffs. Not working-class voters in the Rust Belt states that were crucial to Trump's 2016 victory: A plurality of likely voters in those states say that tariffs hurt their families. Belligerence on trade, it turns out, is pretty much a one-man affair: It's what Trump wants, and that's about it.

True, given how U.S. trade law works, a president can have a trade war (as opposed to, say, a border wall) without congressional approval. But what's Trump's motivation? Well, he made trade his signature issue, and he wants to claim that he's achieved big things. It's telling that even when he leaves policy mostly the same he insists on a name change. That way he can go around pretending that the "U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement"--or as Pelosi calls it, the "trade agreement formerly known as Prince"--is completely different from NAFTA, and that he had a big win.

So major affairs of state are being decided not by the national interest, nor even by the interests of major groups within the nation, but by the financial interests and/or ego of the man in the White House. Is America amazing, or what?

Paul Krugman, who won the 2008 Nobel Prize in economics, writes for the New York Times.

Editorial on 12/15/2018